Donald Trump Breaks Silence on LIV Golf Funding Crisis With Honest 7-Word Message

The Masters has always reflected how professional golf sees itself. In April 2026, LIV Golf players like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Patrick Reed played alongside the PGA Tour’s top stars at Augusta National. The sport showed its true strength. Nearly 14 million people watched the final round on CBS, making it the most-watched Masters Sunday since 2015. That big audience was no accident. It happened because the best players were all competing together, facing the same challenge on the same Sunday afternoon. Donald Trump made this point on April 30, though in a less polished way.

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“I don’t know what’s happening with them,” Trump said, talking about LIV Golf as the PGA Tour’s Cadillac Championship began at his Trump National Doral course in Miami. The Saudi-backed league’s next event is set for his Trump National, Washington, D.C., property from May 7 to 10. Trump, who rents to both sides of professional golf’s split, says the divide should end and the best players should just compete against each other.

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“I want to see Rory playing Bryson,” Trump said. “I want to see Big Jon Rahm playing Scottie. They’re great players. There’s something nice about all of the players playing together.”

Trump’s business interests and his advocacy are inseparable. In 2026, both tours will hold events at Trump-owned venues for the first time in the same season. When he calls for golf to reunify, he is also calling for his properties to remain active. This is not about whether his argument is right or wrong. It is about the conflict at the heart of his position.

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Remove the real estate angle, and Trump is pointing to what Augusta has already shown. Golf needs its best players competing together to draw viewers. LIV’s 2026 opener in Riyadh averaged just 23,000 viewers over four rounds. That number cannot support a league burning through hundreds of millions per event. The PIF has already spent more than $5 billion on LIV since 2022. Trump does not need to see the accounts. The Masters told him everything.

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“Patrick Reed played great,” Trump noted. “They all did. They’re great players.”

Reed, who left LIV to return to the DP World Tour, is a straightforward case for reintegration. The more difficult cases are DeChambeau and Rahm, who stayed with LIV and now face a more complex process. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has set clear terms: accountability comes first, and each return will be considered individually. Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement reportedly required up to $90 million in donations and forfeitures.

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While public attention has focused elsewhere, the process of reintegration is already underway. In February 2026, eight LIV players, including David Puig, Tom McKibbin, and Elvis Smylie, signed conditional release agreements with the DP World Tour. They settled their outstanding fines and agreed to play additional events to secure the right to compete on both tours without facing sanctions. The process is proceeding without publicity, even as the main parties continue to debate the structure of the agreement.

Donald Trump’s golf reunion dream has a historical precedent

Attempts to divide professional golf are not new. In 1994, Greg Norman, with financial support from Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Sports, announced the World Golf Tour. The plan was for eight limited-field events, each offering a $600,000 winner’s check, while the PGA Tour’s average winner’s check was $216,000. Arnold Palmer stopped the plan at a meeting at Bay Hill before it could begin. Palmer made it clear that the PGA Tour was set up to run as it does. Players who had privately supported Norman withdrew their support, and the World Golf Tour never started.

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Norman tried again 28 years later, this time with Saudi funding instead of Murdoch’s backing. The league launched and attracted players like Rahm, DeChambeau, Mickelson, and Johnson. The project cost more than $5 billion and forced the PGA Tour to change its financial structure. The Tour increased its total purse to over $560 million for the 2022–23 season, a 33 percent rise caused by direct competition from LIV. LIV altered the landscape of professional golf, even though it did not achieve complete success.

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Trump’s position, summed up as “they’ll all be back, and you’ll be great,” shows the confidence of someone who does not have to work out the details. He might be right about where things are headed. The need for accountability is real, but the timeline is unclear and the process is likely to be much more complicated than he makes it sound. Augusta already made the case without his help.