Donald Trump Caught With False ‘Millions of Dollars’ Claim About R&A at Turnberry

Donald Trump has never been shy about making bold claims—and often following through. From his involvement in the PGA-LIV Golf merger talks to his investments in golf resorts across the globe, the former U.S. President has long used his influence to try and shape the future of the sport he loves. But this time, his latest push has landed him in an awkward spot.

Trump recently visited his Turnberry resort in Scotland, which last hosted The Open Championship in 2009—when Stewart Cink edged out Tom Watson in a dramatic playoff. During his stop at Prestwick Airport on July 25, Trump praised his $60 million investment in Turnberry, which he purchased in 2014, and expressed his desire for the major championship to return. “The players all want to be at Turnberry,” he insisted.

However, what really drew attention was a claim he made regarding the R&A’s involvement in preparing the course for future Open Championships.

Trump told reporters that the Royal and Ancient (R&A) had already invested significant money into Turnberry’s infrastructure. “In fact, the Royal and Ancient [sic], I don’t know you’re aware of this … they spent a lot of money, hundreds of thousands of dollars, probably into the millions of dollars. And they’ve laid all the wire for television and for electricity under the holes of Turnberry, so that when the Open gets there, they have it all done,” he claimed.

The implication? That Turnberry is already equipped for another Open Championship and that infrastructure concerns should no longer be a barrier.

But the R&A responded swiftly—and factually. On July 26, the organization clarified that only a small amount of cabling had been installed around the 18th hole and the spectator village back in 2009. No significant upgrades have been made since, and those minor installations would be of little use today.

Trump’s assertion was not just exaggerated—it was inaccurate. And it didn’t help his cause.

No plans of hosting at Trump’s Turnberry

Trump’s passion for Turnberry is undeniable. The course is undeniably majestic and steeped in history. But while his rhetoric is as bold as ever, reality continues to tell a different story.

The talks to have Turnberry as the venue have been ongoing. Recently, Mark Darbon, chief executive, met Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, who runs the family’s portfolio of upmarket golf clubs. Despite the discussion, Darbon has shared about the challenges. He said, “We love the golf course, but we’ve got some big logistical challenges there.”

Further, he added that, “You see the scale of their set-up here [Royal Portrush] and we’ve got some work to do on the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure around Turnberry. We’ve explicitly not taken it out of our pool of venues, but we’d need to address those logistical challenges should we return.” He pointed out that the area around Turnberry lacks sufficient road, rail, and accommodation infrastructure to support the scale of modern Open Championships. Still, the door isn’t entirely closed. The R&A has said Turnberry remains in its venue rotation—though significant work would be needed to bring it back.

The contrast in numbers tells the story. The last Open at Turnberry drew 123,000 spectators. This year at Royal Portrush, the number surpassed 280,000. The R&A’s goal is to continue growing attendance—which is difficult to do at a remote location like Turnberry without serious upgrades.

So, after 16 years on the sidelines, will Trump’s prized course get another shot at hosting The Open? Or will he be forced to shelve those ambitions for good?