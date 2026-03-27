Donald Trump Delivers Worrying Tiger Woods News With 14 Days Left for the Masters

The 2019 White House ceremony was not the last time Donald Trump spoke publicly on behalf of Tiger Woods. On March 27, two weeks before the Masters, Trump did it again, making a statement that ended months of speculation.

Speaking on Fox News’ The Five, Donald Trump confirmed that Woods will attend the 2026 Masters but will not compete. “He’ll be there but he won’t be playing in it,” Trump said. The clip, shared by NUCLR Golf on X, got 224,300 views within hours. This single sentence, which did not come from Woods or Augusta National, ended months of speculation.

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Trump was the one to share this news because of a friendship with Woods that goes back more than twenty years. They first met in the early 2000s at Trump-owned golf courses, and by the time Trump became president, they were playing golf together often. They played in December 2016, again in November 2017, and in February 2019, just weeks before Augusta, they played a round with Jack Nicklaus at Trump’s Jupiter club.

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After Woods won the Masters in April, Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on May 6, 2019. They played golf together again on February 9, 2025, at Trump’s West Palm Beach club.

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The personal connection has grown. Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, Donald Jr.’s ex-wife, in a public Instagram post on March 23, 2025. Both live in Palm Beach, and their children attend the same school. Kai Trump and Charlie Woods are both junior golfers who have played in the same tournaments. Vanessa attended TGL events throughout the season. At the Finals on March 24, she was photographed with Woods before he teed off. Trump is not passing along rumors. The families are now closely linked, beyond just public appearances.

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This context matters. Woods has not confirmed or denied his Masters status. At the Genesis Invitational in February, he told reporters Augusta was not off the table. That kept speculation alive for weeks. He has not changed his position, and his camp has remained silent. Trump’s statement filled the gap left by Woods’ silence.

Woods will be at Augusta. His professional ties to this Masters are clear. TGR Design, his firm, designed The Loop at The Patch, a new nine-hole short course at Augusta Municipal Golf Course. It opens to the public on April 15, six days after the Masters begins. His TGR Foundation is building a TGR Learning Lab in Augusta, set to open in 2028. He attended every Jupiter Links match this TGL season but did not play. When healthy, Woods does not miss Augusta National.

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The harder question is what kept him from competing. Woods addressed this at the TGL presser, where he told reporters that disc replacement surgery yielded inconsistent results, with good days when movement felt normal and bad ones when basic mobility remained a challenge. His body, he noted, no longer heals at the same rate it once did. After the TGL Finals loss, he told ESPN directly: “Just this body doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25. It doesn’t mean I’m not trying. I’ve been trying for a while.”

The TGL Finals showed what Woods can and cannot do. He played in a simulator at the SoFi Center. There were no elevation changes, no long walks, and no four-round test. Jupiter Links lost 9-2 to the Los Angeles Golf Club. The result was not the main point. Woods needed a controlled environment to compete. Augusta National, with its terrain and four rounds on foot, is a different challenge.

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Woods had lumbar disc replacement surgery in October 2025. This was his seventh back surgery since 2014. Seven months earlier, he repaired a ruptured left Achilles tendon. He has not played a PGA Tour event since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Augusta has seen this kind of transition before, though the circumstances here are distinct.

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Tiger Woods stepping back at Augusta follows a familiar path, with one key difference

Arnold Palmer played his last Masters at Augusta in 2004, after reaching his personal goal of 50 straight appearances and letting everyone know ahead of time that he would stop there. Jack Nicklaus did the same in 2005, finishing with scores of 77 and 76, and later saying he didn’t want to keep playing if he couldn’t compete properly. Both men decided for themselves when and how to step away.

This time, the process was different. Confirmation came through a televised interview, then spread quickly on social media. Unlike Palmer and Nicklaus, Woods did not make a formal announcement or address the situation directly. The information was released by others, not by Woods himself, and circulated before any official response could be given.

Woods will be there. Trump has confirmed enough. The 2026 Masters begins April 9.