Donald Trump Dragged Into Lawsuit by Fired Golf Club Employee as Eye-Opening Details Surface

In this article, the focus is on Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. This club is in the news for all the wrong reasons as an ex-employee has filed a lawsuit against it? Notably, we look at how Donald Trump is involved.

Donald Trump and lawsuits are not unknown to each other. Now, another has been added to the list. This time, a luxury golf club in New Jersey is at the centre of a case that looks grimmer than it purports.

Several major allegations of health violations and workplace misconduct have emerged at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, as complained by one Justine Sacks. Reportedly, a former clubhouse manager, she filed the lawsuit in Monmouth County Superior Court on Friday. Sacks accuses the club of practicing unsafe kitchen conditions, sexual harassment, and retaliating against a woman who tried to enforce basic health and safety procedures. These files were first obtained by The Daily Beast.

Per her account, Sacks joined the club two years ago in January 2023. Earlier, she served as Columbia University’s director of dining operations, a job that went on for 8 years. After which, she joined Bedminster to professionalize its operations. What she came across was equivalent to a boys’ club, she claims, which constantly resisted oversight.

The kitchen staff allegedly worked while being under the influence, constantly smoking inside food-prep areas. Soft-serve machines, contained maggots and mold. One day, Sacks claims, the bistro operated without running water. By then, she was 5 months into the job.

Perturbed, she flagged the issues to the club, but they ended up turning on her. David Schutzenhofer, the club’s general manager, allegedly dismissed her, reasoning that a drunk kitchenstaff is common in the food industry. Unable to get help, Justine Sacks raised these complaints with the human resources department. To her fear, they funneled back to Schutzenhofer, who berated her and called her a “miserable person.”

The case only gets more twisted from here.

Apparently, Sacks was warned regarding Raul Sicoe, the club’s assistant manager. He seemed to have certain “issues with women.” Sicoe initially refused to acknowledge Sacks’ presence for months while promoting sexist hiring standards. These included carrying a certain “look,” or more directly, attractiveness, to get recruited.

If these weren’t enough, Sacks also claims that several of her female colleagues received late night calls from drunk managers, inviting them to their homes. When these women complained, it fell on deaf ears. The reason is Eric Trump’s extensive protection. As overseer of Trump’s properties, he too often sidelined women employees, by means of emails or through his messages.

President Trump, on the other hand founds a small mention of his name in the lawsuit. During one of his visits in 2023, he raised concerns about the club’s unhygienic conditions. The boiling point came when, last year in May, Trump National Bedminster was slapped with 18 health violations. ‘

It received one of the lowest inspection grades in Somerset County. Inspectors termed the violations “unacceptable health risk,” with several discrepancies in place. There was expired milk everywhere, a sink without soap, and no knowledge about food safety among the workers.

Three days after the inspection, Justine Sacks was fired, which prompted her to file this complaint.

The aftermath of Justine Sacks’ lone fight

Justine Sacks didn’t necessarily want to take the extreme steps of going legal. After her termination, she complained to Eric Trump, asking for justified reasons for her removal. Trump’s second son gave a brief response, promising a lookout. Since then, Justine hasn’t heard from him.

Sacks’ attorney at McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C. says, “Ms. Sacks was targeted because she refused to stay silent about sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and serious health and safety violations that put employees and patrons at risk.” They have sued the club for an amount which is undisclosed as of now.

“This lawsuit is about protecting employees who have the courage to speak up,” the statement further said.

Notably, despite being under Eric Trump’s watch, it is the President who earns the income from the property while running the Oval Office. During his first presidential term, he reportedly spent 100 days there. In fact, Ivana Trump was buried in the club’s grounds after her death. In the future, Trump is looking to create a family graveyard at the site.

His team, the club’s management, and the White House have not yet responded to requests for any comments.