Donald Trump Faces Resistance After Targeting Public Golf Courses in D.C.

Donald Trump is a known golf enthusiast. While he owns some of the most luxurious golf courses in the US, the POTUS is also looking to take over the public courses of the country. For example, last fall, debris of the US President’s demolition of the East Wing was unloaded at the East Potomac Park. Looking at the same, the management immediately decided to take some drastic steps. In order to prevent such a takeover from recurring, the front office has resorted to legal tactics.

In a recent report, the National Links Trust has retained Williams & Connolly to restrict the POTUS. The main objective of Williams & Connolly will be to oversee the situation and prevent Trump from taking over the public courses in Washington, which has a rich line of history and heritage. Speaking to Axios, the sources close to the management have provided the necessary details while refusing to reveal their identity.

For the ones who are unfamiliar with the works of Williams & Connolly, it is a storied firm in D.C. Most importantly, the company also has a history with Trump. It was this very firm that stood up to Trump’s campaign which he held against the Big Law back in 2025.

Reflecting on the entire situation, an NLT spokesperson, Jeff Arnold, pointed out, “No decision has been made whether to litigate but we are leaving all options open.”

As of now, it is believed that Trump is looking to bring a major golf overhaul to Washington. Eyeing an elite event like that of the Ryder Cup in the state, the POTUS wants to revamp the public golf courses. Interestingly, the likes of East Potomac, Langston, and the Rock Creek Park are all owned by the federal government. According to the federal government’s claim, the NLT was lagging behind significantly in terms of modifying and renovating the courses.

This is a developing story…