Donald Trump Fires Scathing Message Before US Judge Blocks His Plan for Historic DC Golf Course

A “good walk spoiled” has turned into one of the most closely watched legal battles in Washington, and President Donald Trump is not taking it quietly. Just hours before bulldozers were scheduled to arrive, a federal judge halted Trump’s plan to transform a century-old public golf course into a “world class championship” venue.

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And Trump responded with a sharp public message of his own. So, on Saturday, November 14, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes ordered a two-week delay on any work at East Potomac Golf Links. The restraining order came just one day before the course was scheduled to close for 15 months. The public facility sits on a peninsula between the Potomac River and the Washington Channel, about two miles from the White House.

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Her order bars the government from closing East Potomac Park and the golf course during the hours they were open as of November 14. The restriction will remain in place through November 28, or until the court rules otherwise, whichever comes first. However, the order stops short of requiring the government to operate the course. Reyes clarified that the administration is not obligated to actively manage either the park or the golf course.

Trump, meanwhile, did not wait for the ruling to push back. In a social media post on Saturday, before the order was issued, he wrote:

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“Judge Ana Reyes doesn’t want us to quickly and inexpensively fix up the Course which is, also, very dangerous — The Fairways are far too close together. When you walk down the corridors of Trash Island, you don’t hear the sound of the running Potomac, all you hear is the sound of people screaming, “FORE!””

He also promised Washington-area residents a 50% discount on all rates and added that the project would eventually become something the judge would be proud to see.

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On the other hand, Catherine Carroll, a senior legal advisor at Democracy Forward, which is representing the plaintiffs in the legal challenge, welcomed Reyes’ decision.

“We are grateful that once again, a court has intervened to prevent irreparable harm caused by the Trump-Vance administration’s pursuit of another one of the president’s vanity projects,” Caroll said. “The administration’s inexplicable drive to destroy East Potomac Park would have taken away a treasured park that could never be replaced.”

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As for the lawsuit, it was filed in February by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers. They argued that the planned closure was part of an effort to replace the existing course with a championship-style venue designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio.

Plus, Trump’s own social media posts played a significant role in the judge’s decision. According to Reyes, the posts indicated that the plan was final and that the National Park Service would close the park to carry it out.

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The government’s safety argument also failed to convince the judge. Justice Department lawyer Adam Gustafson argued that the entire park, which includes three golf courses, a miniature course, and bike lanes, was being closed for safety reasons. He also pointed out that the operator’s lease was set to expire on Sunday. However, Reyes noted that safety concerns had not been part of the discussion for months. She also suggested that the lease expiration appeared to be a justification for the closure rather than the actual reason behind it.

The ruling comes after several difficult weeks for the administration in court. Reyes had previously been reluctant to order a halt to the work, but that changed in October, partly after trees were cut down over a holiday weekend with little notice to the judge or the plaintiffs. One report put the number of trees removed earlier that month at 430.

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The Justice Department has since asked Reyes to be removed from the case, citing what it described as her “egregious behavior.” However, she has not recused herself. She has also announced plans to appoint former U.S. attorney Jessie Liu to investigate whether Interior Department and National Park Service officials, along with Justice Department attorneys, violated ethics rules or misled her.

So, what happens next?

What lies ahead for Donald Trump’s plan?

Trump’s latest criticism was milder than some of his earlier attacks on the judge. He previously referred to Reyes as a “crazed lunatic” on social media. Following her 70-page ruling in late October, he called her notice requirement unconstitutional and said that his administration would appeal.

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The Justice Department also struck a defiant tone following Saturday’s order. It said the ruling does not prevent the administration from continuing to plan for a world-class golf course. Meanwhile, the plaintiffs’ legal team stood by its position. Catherine Carroll of Democracy Forward described the project as another of the president’s vanity projects and argued that it would have destroyed a treasured public park that could never be replaced.

East Potomac Golf Links is one of several sites involved in Trump’s efforts to reshape the nation’s capital. Other projects include a memorial arch, a White House ballroom, and changes to the Kennedy Center. In a separate case, another judge recently ordered a 14-day delay on work related to the proposed arch.

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For now, the gates will remain open, at least through November 28. The next hearing will determine whether Trump’s plans for the golf course can move forward or face further legal challenges. Until then, Washington-area golfers can continue using a public course that has unexpectedly become the center of a major legal battle.