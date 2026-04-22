Donald Trump Golf Course Proposal Emerges as Part of Syria Investment Efforts

You might expect to see a Trump-branded golf course in Florida or Scotland, but what about Syria? A bizarre proposal that circulated in Washington last year suggests just that, aiming to use the Trump brand to kickstart the war-torn country’s economy.

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According to TesaWorld, critics are questioning whether private investments should be tied to political leverage and sanctions relief in a country still dealing with deep economic and humanitarian challenges. And at the center of it is Republican Congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina. He was the one who reportedly told Middle Eastern investors how to get President Trump’s attention.

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“I know how to get the president’s attention. Make it a Trump National Golf Course in Syria,” Wilson said, as reported by The New York Times.

The remark came during a meeting last summer, where the Khayyat family, wealthy Syrian businessmen, pitched an investment plan to Wilson that included a cruise port, a polo club, a Bugatti showroom, and a world-class golf course. Longstanding US sanctions had made it nearly impossible to secure global financing for any such project, and invoking Donald Trump’s name was reportedly considered a way to break through that barrier.

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The Khayyat family’s connections extended beyond Wilson. They were also in separate talks with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump over a multibillion-dollar resort project in Albania. What began as a contractor arrangement became a full joint venture. Ramez Al-Khayyat confirmed, saying it is a joint venture between the two companies, and we are managing it together.

Interestingly, as per reports, Ivanka Trump visited Albania to meet one of the Khayyat brothers to discuss design ideas with architects and officials. Both the White House and the Trump Organization denied having any knowledge of the proposed Syria golf resort.

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White House counsel David Warrington stated that “President Trump performs his constitutional duties in an ethically sound manner.”

The timeline of events has also drawn attention. US Representative Brian Mast reportedly helped negotiate the removal of US sanctions on Syria, with officials maintaining that no business ties involving the Trump family influenced that decision. The sanctions repeal was included in a nearly $1 trillion US defense funding bill, which Donald Trump signed into law on December 18, 2025.

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The Khayyat family has separately stated that their business ties with Kushner had no bearing on their push to get sanctions lifted. Reports, however, indicate that the two parties are now exploring future real estate projects in Syria together, following the removal of those sanctions.

Imago Golf: LIV Golf – ProAm Oct 27, 2022 Miami, Florida, USA Former President Donald Trump plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the Pro-Am tournament before the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Miami Trump National Doral Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 20221027_jfv_bv1_079

To understand why the Trump name carried such weight, it’s important to look at his global golf empire, which owns and runs 15 to 20 high-end courses.

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A peek into Donald Trump’s vast golf empire

The Trump Organization owns and runs golf courses in the US, Scotland, Ireland, the UAE, and Oman. These are not normal courses. They have championship layouts made by architects like Pete Dye, Tom Fazio, and Greg Norman, and they are connected to five-star hotels, spas, and clubhouses.

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Bedminster in New Jersey carries 36 holes and hosted the 2017 US Women’s Open. Trump National Doral in Miami features the well-known “Blue Monster” course. Trump International Scotland is located on the Aberdeen coastline and is classified as a links property. Each location is built around prestige.

The international footprint spans from Dubai and Muscat in the Gulf to Turnberry in Scotland, one of golf’s most famous resorts. That Gulf presence is especially important because the Syria proposal was aimed at Middle Eastern investors seeking an opportunity to rebuild after the war.

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Attaching Trump’s name to the Syria project was reportedly a calculated move, not just a branding choice. According to reports, invoking a globally recognized luxury brand with an existing Gulf presence was intended to signal seriousness to Washington and make the proposal harder to ignore.