Donald Trump Joins LIV Golf’s $30M Showdown Days After PGA Tour Outing

Donald Trump loves golf, no matter if it’s played on LIV Golf or the PGA Tour. Otherwise, how else would anyone explain his Saturday outing? POTUS made his way to the stands of the Championship Course for the final day of the $30 million LIV Golf Virginia. The timings of the visit carry weight.

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Just last Sunday, Trump arrived at the Trump National Doral, again one of his courses in Florida, where the PGA Tour returned to his venue for the first time in 2016. The Cadillac Championship carried a $20 million purse price, with Cameron Young banking $3.6 million for a wire-to-wire victory.

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POTUS being at a LIV Golf event isn’t surprising. He has been the league’s supporter from the start. Many events have been held at Trump-affiliated golf courses every season for the last 5 years. Trump has previously attended several tournaments and has also participated in pro-ams. He also shares a great relationship with DeChambeau. The golfer joined POTUS as he signed a memorandum restoring the Presidential Fitness Test. Trump talked highly of DeChambeau afterwards.

“He’s Bryson DeChambeau. He’s a great guy. He’s been my friend for a long time. Bryson has always been a phenomenal ambassador to sports and to golf, but generally to life,” he said.

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Virginia marks LIV Golf’s first U.S. stop of the 2026 season and also the first event LIV has hosted since the official news of PIF funding came out. Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, had set the tone ahead of the event.

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“When we last hosted at Trump DC, we set an all-time attendance record, and this year will be even bigger.”

Donald Trump owns 16 golf courses and routinely plays just about every weekend. In his second term, he has 106 confirmed golf days across 469 days in office, roughly one confirmed every 4.4 days. His involvement in unifying the sport also shows how much of a golf lover he is.

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Donald Trump wants golf to unify

Donald Trump has been actively involved in helping to find a reunification solution for professional golf since the inception of LIV Golf. He even hosted Tiger Woods, PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and Jay Monahan at the White House in February 2025 to discuss the course ahead. Monahan described that meeting as a “constructive working session” at the time.

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Trump has also expressed hope recently that the PGA Tour would welcome back LIV Golf members, and with the PIF cutting the funding, the nudge comes at the right time.

“I do believe that all of the golfers, the great golfers, should be playing against each other,” Trump told reporters during a news conference on April 30. “I want to see Rory (McIlroy) playing Bryson DeChambeau. I want to see big Jon Rahm play Scottie (Scheffler), who’s so great. … That’s why the Masters were so good because you saw everybody together.”