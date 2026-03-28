Donald Trump Jumps to ‘Friend’ Tiger Woods’s Defense as DUI Arrest Scandal Deepens

A friend in need is a friend indeed. The first support for Tiger Woods comes from his long-time friend and ally, President Donald Trump, after the 15-time major champion was arrested following a car crash on March 27, 2026, on Jupiter Island, Florida.

“I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that’s all I know. He’s a very close friend of mine; he’s an amazing person, an amazing man. But some difficulty,” President Trump said in Miami.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When asked about whether Woods had been physically injured in the wreck or not, Trump stated, “I don’t want to talk about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s friendship with Woods goes back more than twenty years, so this support is only fair. They first met in the early 2000s at Trump-owned golf courses. Since then, they have played multiple rounds of golf together at various Trump-owned courses, including West Palm Beach and Jupiter, Florida, often during Trump’s presidency and thereafter.

After Woods won the Masters in April, Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House Rose Garden on May 6, 2019, hailing him as a global symbol of American excellence. Their connection has remained active through Woods’s recent recovery struggles. On February 9, 2025, the two were seen playing a round of golf together at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach just before Trump attended the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

With time, the personal connection between them only grows when Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, Donald Jr.’s ex-wife, a relationship that President Trump has publicly supported, calling Woods ‘a fantastic guy.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, as uncertainty surrounding Woods’s return for the 2026 Masters Tournament kept looming over, Trump was the first person to confidently provide an update. Given Woods’ ongoing recovery from back surgery and a ruptured Achilles, Trump predicted that while Woods will be there, he is ‘not going to play’ in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods was arrested on DUI charges on Friday after a rollover crash near Jupiter Island, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. He was traveling at a high speed and attempted to pass a truck pulling a trailer on a two-lane road. Woods, who was driving alone, clipped the back end of the truck while trying to avoid a collision and rolled his car over. Luckily, he crawled out of the door. There were no drugs or medication in the car, nor was Woods injured, the sheriff’s office reported. But the investigation into the 2026 crash continues.

Thankfully, no cars were on the opposite side of the road from Woods’ wreck, a narrow two-lane road near the 200 block of Beach Road. Otherwise, it could have been worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Woods was “cooperative” with officers at the scene, but he was “careful not to incriminate himself.” While he agreed to a breathalyzer test, which resulted in a 0.00% blood alcohol concentration, he exercised his legal right to refuse a urine test, leading to an additional charge for refusal to submit to a lawful test.

This latest 2026 event is the fourth major vehicular incident in Woods’ history. He faced similar or more severe injuries back in 2009 (Windermere), 2017 (Jupiter), and 2021 (California).

The Tiger Woods arrest controversy continues to deepen, as hinted at by the sheriff’s speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

No Special Treatment For Tiger Woods, Says Martin County Sheriff

Despite the support from the White House, local law enforcement emphasized a commitment to standard judicial procedure. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek explained how his department deals with arresting a celebrity like Tiger Woods.

“We know we arrested a high-profile figure,” Budensiek told reporters. “I’m not trying to dramatize, but it doesn’t matter who you are. If you break the law, we’re going to follow the law. That’s a really easy path to take.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Budensiek also clarified that while the law was applied strictly, the department took measures to ensure the athlete’s safety while in custody. Woods was booked into the Martin County jail at approximately 3:00 p.m., nearly one hour after the accident happened. He was held for a mandatory eight-hour period for further investigation.

“We’re not going to put him in general population,” Budensiek explained. “He’s not going to be with other inmates that can hurt him or try to capitalize on what he did. He’ll pay the price, but he’s not going to pay the price by getting punished in jail.”

At a time like this, the support of close friends like Donald Trump remains a pillar for Woods, even as the difficulty of his physical and legal situation deepens. More importantly, President Trump made these supportive comments before the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced that Woods had been arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI), and it holds weight.