Donald Trump Makes Feelings Clear On Bryson DeChambeau as He Pits Him Against Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau’s friendship with Donald Trump is something every golf fan is familiar with, especially after their highly publicized golf match that raised $250,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project and garnered over 11.7 million views. DeChambeau, a two-time major champion and LIV Golf star, has been a notable supporter of Trump, even wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap at one of Trump’s events. Trump has often praised DeChambeau’s golf skills, joking about their similar driving distances, saying, “He’s a fantastic golfer. Slightly longer than me. Hits the ball a little bit longer than me. Just a little bit”.

Their friendship extends beyond politics, with DeChambeau having played with Trump in various golf events, including a LIV golf pro-am. DeChambeau’s move to LIV Golf in 2022, reportedly worth $100-125 million, has been a significant talking point in the golf world. And yet, the U.S. president recently decided to put the LIV golfer against the world no. 1.

Per the latest video posted by NUCLR Golf on X, Trump has put DeChambeau and Scheffler against each other. Bryson DeChambeau spent Sunday with President Trump at his golf course in DC, followed by a trip to the White House. Trump had some high praise for DeChambeau, saying, “Bryson’s a great guy, he’s a great golfer, he’s probably the number one golfer now.” However, Trump humorously admitted that playing golf with DeChambeau isn’t exactly a pleasant experience for him, especially when it comes to long-distance driving. “I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter and then I play with him and I go home and I say, my wife says, are you as long as Bryson? I said, yeah, sort of, pretty close. It’s not close.”

Well, DeChambeau is indeed known for his long-distance driving, which has been a remarkable story in modern golf. After bulking up by 40 pounds before the 2020 PGA Tour season, he topped the driving distance stats with averages of 322 and 323 yards in the next two seasons. This transformation was a significant improvement from his earlier years on the tour, where he ranked 45th, 25th, and 34th in driving distance from 2017 to 2019. DeChambeau’s longest recorded drive is an impressive 480 yards, achieved during “The Match” exhibition event in 2021, where he hit a driver on the par-5 777-yard eighth hole at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana.

But this compliment did not come without a sly jab as Trump put DeChambeau against Scottie Scheffler. “Him and Scottie are rated the top, and we play golf a lot together.” Well, while Scheffler is surely the number one golfer in the world and has won over DeChambeau many times, the long-distance driving is something even he can’t top over the LIV golfer, who absolutely crushes it off the tee. DeChambeau topped the driving distance stats at the 2025 PGA Championship with an average of 337.3 yards, a feat that showcases his remarkable power. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler ranked 31st in driving distance with an average of 308.4 yards, yet still dominated the tournament with his well-rounded game, ranking first in strokes gained total and top 10 in both approaches and off the tee.



But Scheffler and DeChambeau aren’t the only golfers who have Trump on their side.

Donald Trump is also a McIlroy supporter

Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed golf enthusiast, is also a Rory McIlroy supporter. After McIlroy’s thrilling win at the Masters Tournament, Trump congratulated him on Air Force One, saying, “I have to congratulate Rory. That took tremendous courage. He was having a hard time, but it showed great guts and stamina and courage.” McIlroy’s victory was a testament to his resilience, as he overcame obstacles on the course, including a playoff against Justin Rose.

Trump praised McIlroy’s determination, stating, “People have no idea how tough that is, and he came back. He can be proud… Actually, it’s better for him that it happened that way because that showed real courage. To have come back from what could’ve been a tragedy was amazing.” This win marked a significant milestone for McIlroy, completing his career Grand Slam and cementing his position among golf’s greatest players. Notably, Trump has expressed admiration for McIlroy before, even revealing they played golf together earlier this year and stating, “I love @McIlroyRory… He’s a great golfer. He’s a great guy.” So, what do you think about their dynamic? Let us know in the comment section below!