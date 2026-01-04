Donald Trump Puts Historic Golf Course on the Line as He Signals at Major Overhaul Ahead

For decades, the courses at Andrews have been an escape for every U.S. president. From Gerald Ford to Joe Biden, to Barack Obama – the most frequent visitor – the fairways have seen each of them step on its greens. Yet it was Donald Trump whose eyes never lie on the grounds – until now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a grand move, carrying Trump’s signature flair, the current US President has decided to revamp the entire course. From redesigning its fold to modernizing the historic complex, Trump has set his mind to make major changes. And the responsibility for the same has been put on none other than Jack Nicklaus.

The Andrews, functioning as the launchpad for Air Force One, currently houses two full 18-hole courses and a smaller nine-hole one.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will not be the first time the courses will go under construction. In the past, nearby military upgrades have led to several adjustments to its layout. But this time, the vision is different.

This is a developing story..