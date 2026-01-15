Donald Trump Quietly Expands Golf Empire With Major Saudi Arabia Move

Essentials Inside The Story Donald Trump expands luxury golf empire into Saudi Arabia

New project project aligns with Saudi Vision 2030

Golf workers fear Trump-led takeover

In the first week of 2026, Donald Trump revealed plans to take over and dramatically reshape East Potomac Golf Course, a public facility that has long been cherished by local players. Following that, Trump has made another quiet but significant move in the global golf world. And this time the spotlight falls on Saudi Arabia. The POTUS has concentrated on growing his luxury golf empire in a region that is rapidly transforming under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Eric Trump, who is the current Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, has reflected on the million-dollar project and shared, “We are proud to expand our presence with this landmark development in Wadi Safar.”

Eric further added, “This project will reflect our commitment to quality and excellence while complementing the rich heritage of the region.”

The Trump Organization has teamed up with two major Saudi developers, Dar Al Arkan and its international arm, Dar Global, to build a huge, high-end resort outside Riyadh. Naming the project Trump International, Wadi Safar, will be built on a 2.6 million square-metre site. The site reportedly lies within Wadi Safar, part of the Diriyah master plan. It would revolve around a championship-level golf course, along with luxury homes, hotels, and lifestyle facilities.

While many are still focused on his existing courses in Dubai and Oman, a much larger play is now taking shape near Riyadh. Notably, what might make this expansion stand out is not just the scale, but the timing. In the recent past, the world has seen Saudi Arabia pouring billions into tourism, sports, and lifestyle projects. Thus, this might turn out to be the right time for Trump to make such a strategic move to make the deserts of the Middle East his newfound fertile ground.

Now, while Trump is planting another flag in the Middle East, joining hands with Wadi Safar, he is also looking forward to taking over the public courses of the country. However, such a step from the President might have a large impact on many for whom these courses have been their workplaces for years.

Trump takeover threat leaves DC public golf course workers fearing job losses

The Trump administration has decided to terminate the 50-year leases held by the nonprofit National Links Trust. Taking up such a step, the city’s three public golf courses, Rock Creek, Langston, and East Potomac, might come under the control of the Trump Organization. While these public golf courses have long been a favorite place for recreation, the same greens have also served as a workplace for employees who have worked there for years.

Imago Golf: LIV Golf – ProAm Oct 27, 2022 Miami, Florida, USA Former President Donald Trump plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the Pro-Am tournament before the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Miami Trump National Doral Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 20221027_jfv_bv1_079

The change of ownership might reportedly bring in massive changes in the fee structure. As for example, East Potomac has charged $25–$40 for 18 holes for the longest time. However, at Trump National Doral Miami, a fee of $260–$595 per round is charged. Thus, the massive gap is indeed visible. Amid this, when Garrett Johnson, the host of the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast, got the chance to have a conversation with one of the employees of the public golf courses, the truth regarding how employees are fearful of losing jobs came to the forefront.

Garrett Johnson reflected on his conversation with the National Links Trust’s employee and shared, “Spoke with an employee of the National Links Trust today, and they said that East Potomac Golf Links and the other 2 DC public courses might be shut down as soon as end of this week.” He further added, “Employees are saying that morale is understandably low. Like they’re just waiting around and could be let go at any time.”

Following such an announcement from the Trump administration, the National Links Trust, too, shared how they are “deeply saddened by the Trump administration’s decision to terminate our 50-year lease with the National Park Service.”

Now, as the new chapter awaits these historic courses, the employees continue to live in worry regarding how the change might affect their livelihood and lifestyle.