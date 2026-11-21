Donald Trump has long wanted to transform East Potomac Golf Links into a world-class, championship-level public course capable of hosting some of the biggest tournaments in professional golf. He even confidently announced that the facility would close on November 15, with the proposed redevelopment expected to take 15 months. However, his plan to overhaul the course found itself in a legal battle when Federal Judge Ana C. Reyes intervened.

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Reyes issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from closing the course. While the order protected public access through November 28, it did not require the government to continue operations. As a result, National Links Trust, the nonprofit responsible for managing the course, ended its operations on November 15 as planned. So, the facility is now left without its regular staff or maintenance crew, but that hasn’t stopped golfers.

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According to a report by Golfweek, golfers were using ordinary sticks as makeshift flagsticks to mark the holes earlier this week as a form of revolt. And the number of visitors only continued to grow by Friday, even as temperatures climbed to around 70 degrees. Among those stepping up to help was Alex Dickson, a regular at the course, who began replacing the missing flagsticks.

“The idea is to try to get people to switch into, ‘Oh, hey, it’s free golf’ into, ‘Let’s keep it nice,’” Dickson told WUSA9. “As long as we get leaves off the greens, we fix ball divots, ball marks on the green to keep it running smooth, there’s no reason this golf course can’t stay in great condition for several more weeks, if not well into the winter.”

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Notably, Dickson is also a plaintiff in the D.C. Preservation League’s lawsuit challenging Trump’s plans to transform East Potomac. He hopes to have flagsticks installed in 27 of the course’s 36 holes by the weekend to strengthen the revolt. For now, the course remains open to the public through November 28, when the temporary restraining order is set to expire, unless the court steps in to extend it.

However, even beyond that deadline, the historic course’s future remains uncertain. There is no confirmed start date for the proposed renovation, nor is there any clarity on what will ultimately happen to the facility. With no management or maintenance staff in place, the greens could soon become overgrown, making it increasingly difficult for golfers to keep the course playable through their makeshift revolt, even if they are allowed to.

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And that uncertainty is only part of the concern surrounding Trump’s proposed overhaul. Critics of Trump’s overhaul fear the redevelopment could restrict public access and alter the historic park. They argue that replacing three courses with one championship layout would reduce playing capacity, make golf less accessible to casual players, and potentially increase costs despite Trump’s promised 50% local discount.

According to The Washington Post, Shad Ewart, who lives in Washington and came out for a morning nine, is “sickened by” Trump’s plans to overhaul the course.

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“I mean, this is utter destruction. And here’s what the problem is: You can come out here to Hains Point,” he said about the course. “… If you’re a one-handicapper (or) if you’re a ‘shankapotamus’ and you need to go work on stuff like that. But what Hains Point is about is not just golf. It’s about the people who run here. It’s the people who bike here.

“… I mean, to come out here on a nice Sunday (with) a bucket of chicken, maybe a six(-pack) or roll up a fatty with your guy or your girl, and to listen to the Redskin games? So you had a place for a lot of people, and now we’re gonna turn it into a place for a very, very small sliver of people — rich white dudes.”

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That said, Trump’s ambitious plans to transform historic East Potomac remain in limbo, while golfers are doing everything they can to keep the course alive in the absence of regular management. Their efforts have become an unusual show of resistance to the proposed overhaul. However, with the legal battle ongoing and no clear renovation timeline, the historic course’s future remains uncertain.