Donald Trump’s Golf Course Faces Unexpected Shutdown Ahead of $2.75M DP World Tour Event, Sources Confirm

This year has brought a whirlwind of moments—on and off the course—for players, organizers, and even the President. Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, which has hosted the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in the past, is set to welcome the DP World Tour's inaugural Nexo Championship from August 7th to 10th. But just days before the $2.75 million event tees off, the venue faced a sudden disruption.

As per the report in The Scotsman, the preparation day at Donald Trump’s course was hit with a tremendous storm. During the practice session at the Menie Estate venue, a storm with winds gusting at 60 mph left golfers with no choice but to leave the course. In fact, by 2 PM, the practice facilities were also closed. Sharing the update during the adverse weather conditions, Jonas Hedberg, the resort’s director of golf, said, “There is nobody on the course.”

Sharing on the same, Aberdonian David Law said, “I went over this morning but just to get yardage books etc – there wasn’t much in the way of practice getting done.” Even Aberdonian Richie Ramsay said, “We are off site now as the winds are so high and they had to shut everything down. That puts paid to any practice.”

The weather report states that strong winds will continue in the Aberdeen area until Tuesday at 4 a.m. However, with still two days to practice, the golfers will have enough time to prepare for the $2.75 million event. But unfortunately, it isn’t just the suffering for the practice day, but the golfers will have a pure test of their skills to conquer. The forecast predicts haunting days ahead as the event tees off.

Weather forecast for the first two days at Donald Trump’s golf course

The event on the first practice day observed ‌adverse weather conditions, but that is a teaser as per the reports. Following the event will be a test for the golfers with high winds and rain chances throughout. For the first day, the temperature would range around 68° F, but the wind at 35 mph and wind gusts at 33 mph would make the shots tougher. The golfers will have to rely on low-fading shots or play as per the wind conditions.

Even if the golfers pass the struggle on the first day, the wind will still be an obstacle on Friday, August 8. With 86% cloud cover, the visibility will be hampered, and on top of that, wind at 17 mph and gusts at 44 mph will continue to haunt. Though the chances of rain are less, with the wind, players will be tested on their precision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the knowledge of the weather conditions, Law shared, “I think this week will be very testing. The forecast looks to be quite windy, so I can’t see it being a low-scoring week. There are so many different tee options for the tour to choose from, but if we play from the back tees, it will be quite a high-scoring week, I’d imagine.”

The challenge ahead can be guessed based on the teaser already seen; the golfers will be preparing for a week filled with weather challenges. It will be interesting to see who will clinch the title. Who is your pick for this week’s Nexo Championship? Share with us in the comments below.