Donald Trump’s Golf Empire Raked In Nearly $395 Million in 2025, New Filing Reveals

Jon Rahm topped Sportico’s 2025 list of golf’s highest earners with eye-popping estimates of $100.7 million. However, ‘Rahmbo’ doesn’t even come close to the kind of wealth US President Donald Trump has generated from his golf-related businesses during the same year. From holding stocks in the sport to his properties hosting the most lucrative golf events, the politician’s investments are varied to say the least. According to his annual financial disclosure filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, he reported $395 million in income, which is hardly a result of his dashing swing.

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When it comes to golf, the Trump Organization owns 16 operational golf clubs and resorts globally. If that wasn’t enough, there are five more golf properties under development. Among those properties, Trump National Doral, previously known as the Doral Golf Resort & Spa, in Miami, Florida, is the highest earner. It reportedly generated $121.9 million in income, which is listed as ‘golf & hotel-related revenue.’

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The property, which Trump purchased out of bankruptcy in 2012 for $150 million, has four golf courses. It is also home to the famous Blue Monster course, which hosted the LIV Golf Team Championship in 2022 and 2023, as well as LIV Golf Miami in 2023 and 2025, attended by none other than Trump himself. Trump National Doral also hosted LIV Golf’s revival for the first time in 2016.

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Imago April 8, 2017 – West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. – President Donald Trump talks to a caddie during a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 8, 2017. Florida News – April 8, 2017 – ZUMAp77_ 20170408_zaf_p77_016 Copyright: xAllenxEyestonex

His earnings aren’t beholden to home soil either, with the Trump Turnberry in Scotland being his biggest earner outside of the US. It generated $31.4 million in income, which is again classified as ‘golf & hotel-related revenue.’ It features two championship 18-hole courses and one 9-hole course. The property has played host to the Open Championship four times: 1977, 1986, 1994, and 2009. However, all of these spectacles were hosted long before Trump entered the picture. He bought the property in 2014 for $60 million.

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For those curious about his ‘golf-only’ income, the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey is the best example. The property generated $37.6 million in income from golf alone. The club has never hosted a PGA Tour event, coming agonizingly close in 2022 before the organization terminated the contract following the January 2021 riot. However, it served as the venue for the U.S. Women’s Open in 2017.

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Bedminster has also featured in several LIV Golf tournaments, with the course set to host the upcoming LIV Golf New York event. Trump Organization’s other major income sources include Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, with $36.9 million, and Trump National Golf Club Jupiter with $31.6 million. But there’s more!

Donald Trump’s complete income breakdown and other golf-related income

Every income listed here is ‘golf-related,’ and the ones that are not are highlighted separately.

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Property Location Income Source Trump National Doral Miami $121,861,496 Golf & hotel-related revenue Trump National Golf Club Bedminster New Jersey $37,603,295 Golf-related revenue Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach Florida $36,905,293 Golf-related revenue Trump National Golf Club Jupiter Jupiter, Florida $31,620,799 Golf-related revenue Trump Turnberry Scotland $31,401,423 Golf & hotel-related revenue Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. Virginia $24,867,648 Golf-related revenue Trump National Golf Club Charlotte North Carolina $21,414,854 Golf-related revenue Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck New Jersey $17,469,437 Golf-related revenue Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles California $16,581,213 Golf-related revenue Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg Ireland $16,135,066 Golf-related revenue Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley New York $11,278,958 Golf-related revenue Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen Scotland $8,951,045 Golf-related revenue Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia New Jersey $8,403,643 Golf-related revenue Trump National Golf Club Westchester New York $8,135,258 Golf-related revenue

Trump also generated money from ‘management fees’ via companies related to his golf properties in various countries.

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Dubai – $1,254,744

Lido, Indonesia – $284,398

Jupiter management fees – $487,309

Golf Productions LLC (includes golf operations in Jupiter) – $152,934

When combined, the world leader’s earnings amount to a staggering $394,808,813, as listed in his financial disclosure. Yet, these are more investments than income. According to the disclosure, Trump owned stocks in various companies across several categories during 2025. In relation to golf, he held between $50,001 and $100,000 worth of shares via Topgolf Callaway Brands.

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Last year, he made six purchases between January 30 and May 15, 2025. These transactions were worth between $1,001 and $15,000. Trump also received a dividend worth between $1,001 and $2,500. By the end of the year, Leonard Green & Partners had acquired a 60% stake in Topgolf and Toptracer, and the business reached a staggering $1.1 billion valuation.

To say golf is a lucrative sport would be an understatement given players’ and organizational earnings, but not many can rub shoulders with Donald Trump. And he doesn’t even play competitively.