Donald Trump Sends Clear Message to Rory McIlroy on Masters Win as He Ignores Augusta Grudge

Augusta National has seen legends come and go, but only a few have returned a year later to walk out with the same green jacket. Rory McIlroy did exactly that on Sunday. And the Trumps were among the first to congratulate him for the historic win.

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Kai Trump posted a photo alongside Rory McIlroy on her Insta story with the caption “Let’s go!!! Huge congrats @rorymcilroy.” Donald Trump went further on Truth Social, calling McIlroy a “LEGEND.”

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“Congratulations to Rory McIlroy on another great championship, The Masters! He performed tremendously under intense pressure, something which few people would be able to even think about doing. With each year, Rory is becoming more and more a LEGEND! I look forward to watching him compete in two weeks at Doral. The quality of professional golf today has become extraordinary, each and every one of them. They should all be proud of the way they played at The Masters this weekend!,” he wrote.

The Trump family’s reaction shows a personal connection to Rory McIlroy beyond the tournament. Kai has spent time with him off-course, including a private driving range session in early 2026 where he gave her game advice. The green jacket holder also praised her progress heading into her LPGA debut.

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President Trump and Rory McIlroy frequently played golf together. They first played at the International Golf Club in Florida in February 2017. And then they played again in January 2025, with McIlroy saying Trump “is on the Tour’s side” and discussing the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf situation.

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Trump reportedly wanted to join Augusta National for a long time but has been kept at arm’s length. Butch Harmon, Trump’s golf coach, said publicly that Trump “doesn’t fit the profile” because the club prefers to keep things private rather than have Trump’s well-known public persona.

The 29x PGA Tour winner’s accomplishments justify that aura. He won the Masters for the second time, defending his title. This marks the first time since Tiger Woods in 2002 that any golfer has defended his title at Augusta. The win also moved him alongside Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson with six career major titles.

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After falling two shots behind after a three-putt double bogey on the fourth hole in the final round, Rory McIlroy birdied seven, eight, twelve, and thirteen to lead the field. After receiving his second green jacket in Butler Cabin, McIlroy told the patrons, “I wanted to prove that last year was not a fluke.”

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The wishes didn’t come only from the Trump household.

Golf world reacts to Rory McIlroy’s second Masters win

Phil Mickelson, who missed the tournament due to a family health issue, still made his presence felt. He posted on X: “Congrats to @rorymcilroy for an exciting Masters Tournament win. Back to back is simply remarkable.”

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Mickelson’s gesture carried extra weight given their history of occasional friction, both on Tour and during the LIV Golf debate. Choosing to publicly celebrate McIlroy spoke volumes, especially from someone who shares the same six-major milestone that McIlroy just reached with this win.

The Ryder Cup brotherhood showed up off the leaderboard, too. Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, both finishing outside the top 30, made their way to Rory McIlroy to embrace him after his win.