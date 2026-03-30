Donald Trump Sends Gary Woodland Strong Message After His Emotional First Win Post Brain Surgery

Gary Woodland delivered one of the most emotional moments on the PGA Tour. After struggling against a major setback, the American golfer clinched his first victory in seven years at the Houston Open. Coming after his brain tumor surgery in 2023 and an ongoing battle with PTSD, such a comeback proved his caliber not just to the world but to himself. As he closed out the tournament, his win quickly drew attention beyond golf. His win quickly drew attention from the golf world, including President Donald Trump.

“Congratulations to a great guy, and golfer, Gary Woodland, on his big win today in the Texas Children’s Houston Open. He shot 21under par! What a GREAT comeback from a serious health problem he has achieved. Gary is a total WINNER!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” wrote President Trump on an X post publicly congratulating Woodland.

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While the President of the nation congratulated the 41-year-old PGA Tour star, he shared his win with the people who have been his constant supporters. He said, although it’s an individual win, it wouldn’t have been possible without his team, wife, and family.

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After the win, Woodland emotionally said, “Anybody that’s struggling with something, I hope they see me and don’t give up – just keep fighting. It’s just another day, I’ve got to keep healing, I’m going to keep fighting, but I’m proud of myself right now.”

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Not just POTUS Trump, but President Trump’s Special Envoy, Nick Adams, too, shared, “Gary Woodland’s first PGA Tour victory in seven years, after brain surgery and a battle with PTSD. In defiance of every shadow, Gary reminds us what the indomitable American spirit truly looks like: unbreakable resolve in the face of life’s fiercest storms.”

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While Woodland entered the final round with a narrow one-shot lead, it wasn’t a cakewalk for him. However, he kept calm and quickly asserted control with a composed and clinical start. On the front nine, he delivered steady shots and bagged four birdies to widen the gap with his rivals. He kept exceptionally calm under pressure and avoided mistakes.

Adding to that, he made sure to capitalize on scoring opportunities. On the other hand, his competitor, Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished with 16 under par, was struggling to maintain his momentum. Two bogeys and a costly double bogey in his first 10 holes gave Woodland the advantage. Hojgaard still tried to briefly close the gap late in the final round, but Woodland’s consistency sealed the win for him with 21 under par.

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Gary Woodland has been trying to get back to the game for quite some time. He participated in the Players Championship but failed to make the cut. And right before the Players, he opened up about his PTSD struggles.

Gary Woodland opens up on PTSD battle, vowing change ahead

While he already fought against the ailment and was recovering from a successful brain surgery, he was constantly being held back by another barrier, PTSD. Since 2023, he has constantly struggled against the issue but has kept his pain to himself. But stepping into 2026, he decided to be vocal about the reality.

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Imago HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 29: Gary Woodland USA leaves 18 green after his victory during the final round of the Texas Children s Houston Open on March 29, 2026, at Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TexasPhoto by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 29 PGA, Golf Herren Texas Children s Houston Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2603291204

Reflecting on his struggles, Woodland shared, “I was hypervigilant. A walking scorer startled me, got close to me from behind. I pulled my caddie and said, ‘You can’t let anybody get behind me.’ Next thing you know, I couldn’t remember what I was doing. My eyesight started to get blurry.”

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“I went into every bathroom to cry the rest of the day. When I got done, I got in my car and got out of there. There are days when it’s tough – crying in the scoring trailer, running to my car just to hide it. I don’t want to live that way anymore,” added the 41-year-old golfing phenom.

As he shared the battles he has been fighting, Woodland added that he decided not to ‘waste energy anymore’ by hiding the reality he has been dealing with for months. And after opening up about it, he received strong support from the golfing community.