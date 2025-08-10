Donald Trump Sends 6-Word Strong Message to DP World Tour Pro After His Win at Aberdeen Course

The 2025 Nexo Championship marked a significant moment for the DP World Tour as it was held at the newly inaugurated Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Owned by President Donald Trump, a long-time golf enthusiast, the venue represented more than just a beautiful golf course. Trump’s Scottish course gained prestige by hosting this penultimate event of the DP World Tour’s Closing Swing.

The championship concluded with a commanding victory by Scotland’s very own Grant Forrest. Posting an impressive score of 8-under-par 280 over four rounds (71-66-71-72), Forrest not only secured the title by a four-stroke margin but also set the first course record with a blistering second-round 66. Reflecting on the win, Forrest said, “It’s amazing, just speechless. I think it is the same week as I won four years ago on the calendar… It’s been such a tough year on the golf course. It’s a crazy game that one week can turn things around and it has.” The win was especially poignant — a return to glory at virtually the same time he last triumphed on Scottish soil, at the 2021 Hero Open.

Adding a special touch to the triumph, the DP World Tour shared on X that “President Donald Trump FaceTimes to congratulate Grant Forrest after winning the Nexo Championship.” During the personal call, Trump warmly expressed admiration and respect, saying, “I look forward to playing with him. In fact, I’ll play with him tomorrow. He can get on a plane right now.” Trump acknowledged Forrest’s skill, noting, “I have very good players. But they’re not like you, Grant.” He praised the challenge of the course, saying, “That course is big and strong and tough. And your swing is great. And it’s a great honor that you won.”

This victory wasn’t just a feel-good moment; it overturned Forrest’s entire season trajectory. Heading into the tournament, he was “very much on the bubble” of retaining his Tour card. Now, he surges 85 places up the Race to Dubai standings to 28th, and climbs to 1st in the Closing Swing rankings with one event remaining. With this win, Forrest also moves to 160th in the Official World Golf Ranking, rising sharply from 294th.

While the victory was a moment of celebration, the event was not without its challenges. As Grant Forrest basked in his personal call from President Donald Trump, the course itself was grappling with the unpredictable nature of Scotland’s weather.

Pre-tournament weather challenges and tournament day difficulties

The Trump International Golf Links was put to the test ahead of the 2025 Nexo Championship when Storm Floris struck on August 4, sending 60 mph winds battering the course. Organizers responded by evacuating players and closing the course and practice facilities mid-afternoon to protect safety and assess damage. Cleanup efforts were swift, allowing two full practice days before competition commenced, but the disruption was a stark reminder of the course’s exposure to Scotland’s harsh elements.

Once underway, the championship faced ongoing weather challenges. The first day featured sustained winds around 35 mph with gusts peaking near 33 mph, contributing to high scores as players grappled with the conditions. By the second day, gusts reached 44 mph, forcing golfers to adapt with strategic low-trajectory shots to combat the wind and navigate the fescue-lined fairways and thick rough.

These conditions pushed participants’ precision and shot control, with many citing the course’s “big and strong” nature combined with the natural landscape as one of the toughest challenges they had encountered. The organizers’ efforts to maintain green integrity and fair play despite the weather disruptions garnered praise and helped ensure the championship concluded successfully on schedule.

The resilient performance by Grant Forrest and others under these demanding circumstances only heightened the prestige of the Nexo Championship’s debut at Trump’s Scottish venue. It was a demonstration of golfing skill meeting nature’s test, setting a triumphant tone for future events at this iconic course.