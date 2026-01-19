Donald Trump Spotted Golfing With Granddaughter Lara Amid Ongoing Cheating Allegations

Lindsey Graham testified under oath about Donald Trump’s caddy. Three days later, Lara Trump posted a grandfather driving his granddaughter across a golf course.

The split screen arrived without warning. On January 16, 2026, HuffPost amplified newly surfaced grand jury transcripts showing Senator Graham — Trump’s regular golf partner — acknowledging something uncomfortable during a 2022 Georgia election interference proceeding. Asked whether the president cheats at golf, Graham delivered a line now lodged in the public record.

“Some people say you may outdrive him, but you’re not going to outdrive his caddy,” Graham said under oath. “It is what it is.”

By January 19, 2026, at 6:36 AM, Lara Trump uploaded a different image entirely. The RNC Co-Chair captioned it simply: “Golfing with Grandpa.” The photo showed Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Beside him sat six-year-old Carolina Trump, smiling beneath palm trees and sunlight. Within hours, the post collected roughly 169,000 views. Comments flooded in: “Core memory unlocked.” “Moments like these are priceless.”

The warmth drowned the courtroom. On January 17 — two days before the family photo — footage of Lara Trump filming a music video with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan gained viral traction online. The video for their upcoming track “Sah-Sah,” filmed at a Trump golf property in September 2025, showed the 43-year-old dancing alongside the artist who commands 31.1 million Instagram followers. The song drops January 23, 2026. Ramadan had previously posted from the September shoot: “Best workday with @laraleatrump and her daughter, the little princess Carolina Trump.”

The rhythm is unmistakable. Courtroom testimony surfaces. Entertainment content floods the timeline. A family photo lands three days later. The allegations remain unaddressed — but the emotional frame shifts entirely.

Graham’s testimony, however, did not emerge in a vacuum. It landed in the lap of someone who had been waiting six years for vindication.

Donald Trump’s golf habits meet Rick Reilly’s long-documented crusade

Sportswriter Rick Reilly has been chronicling these allegations since 2019. His book Commander in Cheat — a New York Times bestseller built on interviews with over 100 golfers, caddies, and developers — laid out a pattern he summarized bluntly: “He cheats like a mafia accountant.”

Prior reporting noted that Reilly has long described Trump’s golf approach with the phrase “He lies. He scams. He cons” — a characterization that predates his response to Graham’s testimony.

When the transcripts surfaced, Reilly fired back at years of criticism. “To all the MAGAs who said I lied in my book about Trump cheating like a three-card money dealer on the golf course,” he wrote on X. “Sen. Lindsey Graham just said it under oath. ‘You may outdrive him, but you can’t outdrive his caddy.’ Cheat at golf — cheat at life.”

The tactics Reilly has catalogued align with Graham’s cryptic admission. In a 2024 interview, Reilly described Trump’s method: “He always gets a turbo-charged golf cart that goes three times as fast as yours, so he’s always 200 yards ahead, and that gives him time to cheat.” The accusations include repositioning his own ball into better lies and nudging opponents’ balls into bunkers before they arrive.

One anecdote crystallizes the pattern. During a $50-a-hole match in Los Angeles, Trump hit his ball into a pond. His playing partners saw the splash. By the time they reached the spot, the ball sat in the middle of the fairway. Trump’s explanation? “It must’ve been the tide.”

A 2025 viral video from Trump’s Turnberry course in Scotland — showing a caddy appearing to drop a ball onto the green — added visual texture to allegations that had previously existed only in anecdotes. Reilly flagged the move as illegal under any scoring conditions.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded to Reilly’s posts by accusing him of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” He did not address the substance of Graham’s testimony. Trump himself has not publicly commented on the remarks.

The “Grandpa” narrative does not rebut the cheating claims. It renders them irrelevant to the audience engaging with the post. Sworn testimony and lifestyle imagery coexist in the same news cycle without collision. One demands scrutiny. The other invites affection. The interpretation belongs to those who scroll past both.