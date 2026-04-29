Donald Trump Stops Mid-Speech to Send Rory McIlroy an Unexpected Message

In a room filled with global dignitaries honoring a king, it was a two-time Masters champion who brought a presidential speech to a surprising halt.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Most guests at Tuesday’s White House state dinner, hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honor of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, were there for the diplomacy. Rory McIlroy was also there, fresh off winning his second straight Masters, and Trump made sure that fact did not stay quiet for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

While giving a speech to the King, the President stopped midway and said, “Speaking of that, where’s Rory McIlroy? Stand up, Rory, will you please? That was unconquerable courage.

That was very good, Rory. I don’t know if that helps, talk about how wonderful in the speech, but I had to interrupt my speech because I watched that man win a tournament that was a tough, that was a tough one. Congratulations, very proud of you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy is the only player after Tiger Woods to win back-to-back Masters titles. He was also one of the few athletes at the white-tie affair, with most of the guests from the business world, including Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and Jensen Huang, making Trump’s detour in the middle of his remarks a deliberate signal of how impactful the Masters win was.

Trump had already put his admiration on record before the dinner. On Truth Social, he wrote: “He performed tremendously under intense pressure, something which few people would be able to even think about doing. With each year, Rory is becoming more and more a LEGEND!”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also wrote that he was excited to watch McIlroy at Doral. However, the green jacket holder will not be there. McIlroy skipped the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral. It is the second $16 million Signature Event in a row that he is missing this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy explained his decision: “I’ve waited so long to win the Masters, and all of a sudden I win two in a row. I still want to enjoy it. I’ve got a couple of weeks off before I go back to play competitive golf, but I don’t think I’ll go through that lull of motivation or the sort of things that I was feeling last year post winning this tournament.”

To navigate a demanding six-week stretch featuring three Signature Events between the Masters and the PGA Championship, the 36-year-old opted to return at the Truist Championship in early May as a targeted warm-up for the next major.

ADVERTISEMENT

The McIlroy-Trump dynamic has shifted more than once, beginning when they first played golf together in February 2017, which drew public criticism. By 2020, McIlroy was publicly saying he would not play with Trump again, questioning his pandemic leadership: “There is a bit of diplomacy that you need to show, and I just don’t think he’s showing that.” By January 2025, they were back on the course, with McIlroy saying Trump “is on the Tour’s side” in the PGA Tour versus LIV Golf situation.

While Tuesday’s dinner marked the latest public chapter in their relationship, McIlroy’s conspicuous absence from the Doral tee sheet hinted at a more complex dynamic, one that extends well beyond presidential praise and involves the entire Trump family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Trump’s congratulations reflect a relationship built around golf

Kai Trump posted a photo with McIlroy on her Instagram story after his 2026 Masters win, captioning it “Let’s go!!! Huge congrats @rorymcilroy.” Coming from Donald Trump’s granddaughter, who is herself an aspiring collegiate golfer, it was more than a fan moment.

Kai has committed to play golf for the University of Miami and has spent time around tour-level professionals, including McIlroy. She has described the Masters as her favorite tournament and called McIlroy a “special” player, language that points to a genuine admiration shaped by shared time on the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their connection fits into a wider pattern. McIlroy has played golf with Donald Trump on multiple occasions, most recently in January 2025, and those interactions have naturally extended to the broader Trump family circle. Kai’s public support after Augusta was consistent with that dynamic.

The Trump family’s widespread praise cemented McIlroy’s status as a cultural figure, yet his simultaneous decision to skip Trump’s own Doral event proves that in the world of golf and politics, a player’s schedule can send as powerful a message as a president’s speech.