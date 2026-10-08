Donald Trump Set To Bankroll Major Golf Club Transformation As Florida ‘Camp David’ Proposal Takes Shape – Report

President Donald Trump and his family own and manage 16 to 17 golf clubs around the world, known as ‘Trump International.’ However, the President appears to have special plans for one of his courses in Florida. According to a report from the Daily Beast, he wants to transform his private Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach and turn it into “Camp David.”

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The venue will reportedly turn into a summer holiday retreat and will host international summits and foreign leaders. To support this endeavor, Harvey Oyer, a lawyer representing Trump’s course, penned a letter to the Palm Beach County officials. In it, Oyer claimed that the move makes all the sense because Trump’s course is as famous as “Camp David, Windsor Castle, or the Elysee Palace.”

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“It would further cement Palm Beach County as one of the most recognizable brands and destinations in the world,” Oyer said in a statement to the Washington Post.

Despite the ambitious plan, a name hasn’t been confirmed for the retreat, Oyer confirmed. Its purpose, on the other hand, also includes acting as a venue for future presidents to “hold important meetings and utilize the amenities of a world-class property.” Although the plan is not approved yet, when it does happen, the Trump family will be the ones responsible for operating the golf resort and reap financial benefits. And the good news for Trump is that the county is taking the proposal seriously.

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Meanwhile, a White House official has confirmed some of the features the property will have. Reportedly, it will be just minutes away from the Donald J. Trump International Airport. Moreover, the property doesn’t have any buildings looming, and neither does it have houses along the course. To add a cherry on top, the property will have “great security features,” is located close to law enforcement, and is described as “a highly-rated golf course.”

Interestingly, if Trump’s plan succeeds and a future president does decide to use the course, they will get comped memberships to the Trump club. In any case, this comes after The Palm Beach Post reported in September that Oyer had penned a letter to the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, in which he claimed that Trump’s generous offer comes with “access to all” the facilities on the property and with no cost to the federal government.

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More importantly, the club will work in collaboration with the General Services Administration and U.S. Secret Service to build “Presidential Lodging.” And the club will cover all the cost that comes with building the said lodging.

It is also worth mentioning that Palm Beach County has leased land to the Trump family, which became the Trump International Golf Club. This arrangement stemmed from a 1995 lawsuit that Trump filed against the county over flight path noise affecting his Mar-a-Lago estate. As part of the settlement, the county granted him a long-term lease on the land south of the airport.

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Meanwhile, the nearby Palm Beach International Airport was officially renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in July 2026. Regardless, the golf course isn’t the only thing President Donald Trump has been focused on giving a facelift since he took office for the second time.

Donald Trump’s several renovation projects

Estimated to cost $400 million, Trump began demolition of the historic East Wing to construct a 90,000 sq. ft. gold-embossed state ballroom. Not to forget, during his second presidential term, Trump revamped the Oval Office with a distinct maximalist aesthetic heavily influenced by the gilded style of Louis XIV.

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More work was done to the Cabinet Room, Rose Garden, and more. He also commissioned a clean-up and resurfacing project for the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. But this faced scrutiny because the costs quickly rose, and it faced legal challenges. Additionally, he also proposed a 250-foot triumphal arch, which would commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

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It’s supposed to be in the Memorial Circle at the Western end of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Although the National Capital Planning Commission has granted preliminary approval to the design, it has faced criticism and is undergoing federal review because of its scale and impact on historic sightlines.

That being said, only time will tell what Trump’s “Camp David” would actually turn out to be.