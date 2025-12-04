Donald Trump Would Never Get This Top Golf Coach as His Mentor Over One Key Reason

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

When Donald Trump isn’t fulfilling his duties as the POTUS, the 79-year-old loves spending time on the golf course. He has won 38 Club Championships and has played many rounds with the world’s biggest golfers. Some might even say playing a round with Trump is their big wish. Yet Pete Cowen, a renowned coach, recently declared that he wouldn’t coach Trump if given a chance, and the reason, if you ask us, is legitimate.

On December 2, Rick Shiels released the 319th and latest episode of the ‘Rick Shiels Golf Show’ on YouTube, and this is when, towards the end, came this interesting revelation.

“What about if Trump ever said, ‘Will you be my golf coach?” Shiels asked Cowan.

“Not really interested,” Cowan said in response, following which Shiels broke into laughter. “You know, when he’s got 300 people standing around him, it’s difficult to coach,” Cowen explained to Shiels.

Cowan has had some prominent names, such as Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy, under his wing in the past. Currently, he is associated with LIV golfer Brooks Koepka as his short game coach. Cowen helped Koepka win his fifth major, but it wasn’t without snapping at the golfer for his attitude.

Not just Koepka, but Cowen also transformed Westwood’s life. When Westwood first came to him, he was struggling to make an impact, having earned just 7,000 pounds in his previous 11 tournament appearances. In the next 22 events, Westwood went on to make 650,000 pounds.

Cowan has been in the golf realm for almost 60 years, having been active as a player back in the 1970s. So, he sure has a lot of stories to share, and the one mentioned below, including Trump, is funny enough.

If it weren’t for Pete Cowan, Donald Trump might not have become President in 2017

Pete Cowan shared a story about the time when he was at the Blue Monster, a course at the Trump National Doral in Miami. Notably, Trump was also present at the facility, as were the likes of Graeme McDowell and Henrik Stenson. At one point in time, Trump inquired about what they thought about the renovation job that had been done there.

Cowan recalled asking Trump whether he was running for the presidency. Funnily enough, Trump asked Cowan if he should.

“I said, ‘Yeah, you should; you’d be a great president. You’d be my vote,” Cowan recalled telling Trump.

Trump then expressed concern about playing golf if he went on to become the president. Cowan comforted him by saying that he could play as much as he wanted to if he went on to emerge victorious. Later, in 2017, he became the 45th President of America, and his first term lasted until 2021. After he was elected, McDowell and Stenson jokingly taunted Cowan for pushing Trump to run for the top post.

“It’s your fault that you told him to stand for president,” they said to Cowan.