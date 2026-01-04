Donald Trump’s Actions Immediately After Ryder Cup Visit Left Kai Trump at a Loss for Words

The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black was anything but calm. With emotions running high and controversy swirling around the rowdy American crowd, Donald Trump made a brief appearance to support Team USA despite his packed schedule. But unfortunately, Team USA failed to put up a show in front of him. While the home team’s display would have left Trump surprised, his own actions had a similar bearing on his granddaughter, Kai Trump.

Reflecting on her memorable moments from 2025 in a video that she posted on YouTube, Trump reminisced about a special, yet hilarious occurrence. Speaking about the US President, Trump stated that her grandfather is one of the most hardest-working people she has ever come across. Next up, she went on to narrate an incident that took place right after the Ryder Cup, which further proved her point.

“I sat on the Oval Office couch like laid on it and I scrolled on TikTok the entire time and it was so funny because he told me we’d only be there for like 20 minutes and then we’ll do something after. And he ended up being there for like 4 hours. It was it was just really funny. And I mean we got some good steak afterwards at least. So, I mean, I guess it was worth the wait,” Kai said.

Kai Trump also detailed how busy the American President actually is. According to Kai, the POTUS never takes a day off and is always found working. “No matter what and no matter how long it is, he will always just like always work. He always works. He never takes a day off,” the youngster added.

Notably, Kai is also an up-and-coming golfer. Debuting at The Annika Pro-Am, she failed to impress. Playing a 13-over-par 83, she finished at the bottom of the pack in her maiden LPGA stint. However, with her grandfather, an avid golfer himself, constantly supporting her, Kai is expected to turn things around in 2026. Notably, Donald Trump appreciated the European Team for winning the Ryder Cup despite the heavy scrutiny they faced from the home fans.

Donald Trump congratulated Team Europe after Ryder Cup win at Bethpage despite being trolled

The events that unfolded at Bethpage Black were indeed unprecedented. American fans, in an attempt to put the visitors under pressure, hurled abuses and slurs at them. Rory McIlroy’s wife was not spared either. However, despite all the backlash, Team Europe secured a 15-13 Ryder Cup victory against the USA.

Immediately after the event, a European golf fan tried to take a dig at the President of the United States of America. Tagging Donald Trump, the fan posted on X, “Are you watching, Donald Trump?” Trump immediately replied back writing, “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”

The fan seemingly sought to draw attention to Europe’s success while subtly mocking the American team’s performance.

Notably, BBC Sports Editor Duke Roan was informed by the 2025 Ryder Cup Team Europe Captain, Luke Donald, “I’m glad he (Donald Trump) liked and enjoyed it.” Donald further added, “We were having a moment together with the team, and Rory got a text from the president. We read it out and thought [we’d have] a little bit banter [with him]. He seemed to take it in good spirits.”

While Trump congratulated Team Europe on their achievement, he must have expected a better showing from his own team led by Keegan Bradley.