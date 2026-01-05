Donald Trump’s Crackdown on DC Golf Courses to Negatively Impact Local Talent, Per Insider

Essentials Inside The Story On December 30, 2025, the Trump administration terminated the National Links Trust’s 50-year lease for three courses- East Potomac, Langston, and Rock Creek.

Analysts Neil and Randy criticized the decision in the first episode of the No Laying Up Podcast.

Prominent golfer Richie Ramsay and journalist Matt Ginella didn't hold back either.

On December 30, 2025, the Trump administration terminated a 50-year lease for public golf courses in Washington, DC. The decision has not only “devastated” the authority in charge, but also created significant uncertainty for local golfers and drawn sharp criticism from the golf community.

On the first episode of the No Laying Up Podcast, which aired on January 4, 2026, analysts discussed the decision. One of the panelists, Neil, didn’t mince words as he expressed concern about affordability and long-term accessibility: “I don’t think that’s affordable golf. I don’t think that’s long-term golf.” He continued by saying, “I just hate this. It’s bad business. And politics aside, there’s one thing I know I definitely don’t agree with when it comes to Donald Trump—taste. Trump Potomac is not going to be the kind of course I want to play.”

Another insider, Randy, focused on the impact that the decision would have on the local community. He said, “What I don’t want to get lost here is that the core mission of the National Links Trust was to create very good public golf courses that were also affordable for people in and around Washington, D.C. I think the real losers here are the people around D.C., the kids, the newcomers, the people who could’ve gotten into golf and had access to these places.” He wrapped up the discussion by saying, “My guess is they’re now completely shut out.”

The three affected courses are East Potomac, Langston, and Rock Creek. They have served the D.C. community for decades. The National Park Service previously managed these facilities under the National Links Trust, which prioritized affordability and public access. The Interior Department terminated the renovation agreement, clearing the path for Trump’s takeover.

The affordability gap that the insider pointed out is real. East Potomac charged roughly from $25 to $40 for 18 holes. By contrast, Trump-affiliated golf properties charge substantially higher fees. At Trump National Doral Miami, one of the organization’s flagship public-accessible properties, green fees for championship courses range from approximately $260 to $595 per round. And it varies by course and season, with additional mandatory cart or caddie fees on some layouts.

Imago Bilder des Jahres 2023, Entertainment 08 August Entertainment Themen der Woche KW32 News Bilder des Tages August 13, 2023, Bedminster, New Jersey, United States: Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump waves to supporters. Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump visits the driving range at LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster.. Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump waved to supporters and throws his fist in the air. Bedminster United States – ZUMAs197 20230813_aaa_s197_017 Copyright: xKylexMazzax

Trump National Golf Course locations typically charge non-members between $150 and $500 per round at other properties, with rates varying depending on location and time. Peak-season weekends command the highest rates, while off-peak weekday rounds start at around $150. Additional services like cart rental at $50 and caddie service at $95 can push a single round well beyond $600 for a complete experience.

This decision has been called out by other veteran golfers as well, and they echo a similar sentiment.

Golf pros called out the Trump Administration’s decision

Professional golfer Richie Ramsay responded reacted on social media after the National Links Trust shared the termination news. “Sad news, golf needs good public courses, not a land grab,” he posted. His words reflected concerns that the decision prioritized real estate interests over golf accessibility and community needs.

Golf journalist Matt Ginella also weighed in publicly on DC golf courses. “Disgusting and indefensible,” he wrote in response to the announcement. These reactions from established figures in professional golf signal broader industry unease about the precedent being set for DC’s public course management nationwide.

The trust didn’t agree with the government’s decision either. Since they took over administration in 2019, they have worked to keep access affordable while also fixing up facilities that had suffered due to years of lack of financing. The Rock Creek Park refurbishment was already underway when the termination notice was issued. And as a result, contractors had to stop work and pack up their tools mid-project.

Golf supporters were especially upset about its timing and the wastage that has been caused. Millions of dollars ($8.5M) have been spent on making things accessible to the public, but the effort has mostly been wasted. The Trust’s statement summed up how people felt: “extremely disappointing for all who have supported the project.” For local golfers, it meant that worries about future access and prices replaced investments..