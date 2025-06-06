Donald Trump’s Golf Major Venue in Trouble as Links Club Continues to Suffer Snubs

The R&A had made it clear. Trump Turnberry wouldn’t host the Open Championship while Donald Trump owned the resort, citing concerns over potential protests and external media noise overshadowing the competition. Trump’s 2014 acquisition and high-profile appearance at the Women’s Open in 2015 led to the R&A removing Turnberry from the championship rotation. The organization’s chief, Mark Darbon, emphasized that the Open requires venues with strong logistical and commercial capabilities, which Turnberry currently lacks. And now, another one of Trump’s courses has come under the spotlight, and not in a good way.

The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which hosted the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open, was cited for several health code violations during a recent inspection. These violations included food contamination issues, such as expired milk in refrigerators and raw meat stored above cheese containers, which can lead to cross-contamination. Additionally, handwashing stations were found to be improperly set up, with some lacking essential supplies like soap or paper towels, and one station missing a required sign.

The club’s dishwashers also failed to reach the required temperature of 170 degrees for proper sanitation. Furthermore, none of the employees had obtained the necessary “food manager level certification,” which is crucial for ensuring food safety. Equipment issues were also noted, including the use of a household microwave in the main kitchen, whereas commercial-grade equipment is mandated. These issues led to the Links Club receiving a low score of 32 out of 100 and a “C” grade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After a reinspection on June 4, the club showed significant improvement, earning a “B” grade with a score of 86 out of 100. While some issues with cleaning supplies still remained, such as mops being stored in buckets instead of being air-dried, the club was able to address many of the critical violations. But this is not the first time something like this has happened.

Rats ruled the Emerald Hills in 2024

Last year, the 19th Hole restaurant at The Club at Emerald Hills in Hollywood, Florida, faced a severe health crisis when a surprise inspection on March 15 revealed a massive rodent infestation. The health inspector discovered 110 rodent droppings throughout the eatery, prompting an immediate shutdown. According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation report, “Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found” in the storage room, with approximately 50 droppings on shelves and 60 on the floor. The club was cited for 11 violations, including three high-priority ones, such as food stored on the floor and employees failing to wash their hands after handling raw shell eggs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The inspection report highlighted poor rodent bait management, with exposed bait found on the floor and inside empty shelving units. After a thorough cleanup and re-inspection on Saturday, the restaurant was permitted to reopen. The club must now assure customers and health inspectors that they have exterminated the rodent problem. As the report noted, the presence of rats using the club restaurant as their “personal toilet” is unacceptable.

So, what are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comment section below!