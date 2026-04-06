Donald Trump’s Golf Outing Turns Heads After Hospitalization Rumors Surfaced

When rumors of Donald Trump’s unwarranted trip to Walter Reed sent the internet into a frenzy, the rebuttal didn’t come from a press briefing. It came from his golf course in Virginia, all dressed up in white and black.

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On Easter weekend, April 5, President Trump donned his golf attire and stepped out at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. He went for a round after inaccurate reports about his whereabouts the night before. Surprisingly, the reports had claimed Trump made an unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday.

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The White House denied the claim outright, saying there was no medical emergency. The speculation grew simply because Trump had no public appearances on Saturday, skipped Easter church services on Sunday, and was seen without First Lady Melania Trump or son Barron at his outings.

Trump responded on Truth Social on Sunday morning, though not about his health. He posted a pointed warning directed at Iran over tensions connected to the Strait of Hormuz, which read more like business as usual than anything suggesting a health scare.

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The Trump Organization owns 15 championship golf courses in the US, Scotland, Ireland, and the UAE, including Trump National Doral in Miami, Bedminster in New Jersey, and Turnberry in Scotland. He has hosted several LIV Golf tournaments at his courses and publicly supported the league.

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Donald Trump’s relationship with golf extends beyond the courses. He also has a good bond with Tiger Woods. The two have played together several times, including a 2019 Jupiter, Florida, round with Jack Nicklaus also there. Woods said it was a pleasure to play with the president and one of his idols. In fact, recently, Trump publicly defended Woods after his March 2026 DUI arrest, saying the breathalyzer showed no alcohol and blaming the incident on his career-long physical pain.

Golf runs in the family. Even Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, is now working toward the professional circuit. Kai has said she wakes up early to play with her grandfather whenever he is in Florida, knowing those windows are rare and that she refuses to miss them. The two play competitive rounds regularly, with Kai describing their matches as close, though she keeps the scorecards to herself.

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Despite his admiration for the sport, not every course in Trump’s global portfolio is running smoothly. For instance, this one project is his most complex addition yet, and it has nothing to do with par scores.

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Donald Trump’s Romania golf dream is turning into a headache

Donald Trump was supposed to add Romania to his global golf portfolio cleanly. Instead, the Cluj-Napoca project has run into a legal dispute between former partners and serious environmental concerns that are attracting international attention.

The site is located uphill from Pata Rat, a Roma settlement that has survived by sorting landfill waste. Housing activist Alex Fechete stated, “They’re selling illusions. They show the glass buildings but not the ghetto or its proximity to the garbage dump.”

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The legal framework offers little hope for environmental improvements. Adrian Gurzau, the Romanian politician who conceived the site in 2022, acknowledged the landslide risk. Environmental authorities said the landfill’s main impact was odor, but activists disagreed.

Gurzau claims he was forced out of the ownership deal after a financial dispute with local developer SDC Properties, which partnered with the Trumps. SDC head Stefan Berciu says the project will only proceed if there is clear land ownership.