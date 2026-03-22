Donald Trump’s New Golf Project Hit With Major Setback Just Before Launch

Romania was supposed to be a straightforward addition to Donald Trump’s expanding global golf portfolio. Not anymore. The Cluj project has walked into a legal battle amongts previous owners, and has also raised severe environmental concerns.

According to reports from The NY Times, the proposed location is situated uphill from Pata Rat, a decades-long makeshift Roma settlement. Here, residents have historically sorted through landfill waste to survive. During the summers here, there is an overwhelming stench from the garbage. Alex Fechete, a housing activist representing Pata Rat residents, shared the concerns.

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“They’re trying to sell people illusions. They show the glass buildings and they don’t show the ghetto, or how close it is to the garbage dump.”

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Adding to the environmental concerns, Adrian Gurzau, the former Romanian politician who first conceived the site plan around 2022, reportedly acknowledged that the land carries a risk of landslides. Environmental authorities have indicated the only confirmed impact from the landfills was the unpleasant smell, though activists dispute that framing entirely.

Imago Bilder des Jahres 2023, Entertainment 08 August Entertainment Themen der Woche KW32 News Bilder des Tages August 13, 2023, Bedminster, New Jersey, United States: Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump waves to supporters. Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump visits the driving range at LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster.. Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump waved to supporters and throws his fist in the air. Bedminster United States – ZUMAs197 20230813_aaa_s197_017 Copyright: xKylexMazzax

As if this setback weren’t enough, the project is also walking into active legal disputes. Reportedly, Gurzau, who originally developed the site plan and brought in local developer SDC Properties as a partner, claims he was pushed out of the deal amid a financial dispute. After this, SDC allegedly teamed up with the Trumps. SDC head Stefan Berciu has disputed this, saying the project will only move forward on land with clear ownership.

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“Trump can’t afford it, and neither can we, to build on other people’s land,” Berciu said.

The site was previously tied to a stalled development called Transylvania Smart City. It collapsed after prosecutors opened a corruption inquiry. And then, in 2023, a prominent former Romanian minister connected to the project was convicted of bribery and money laundering. The Trump Organization, meanwhile, has stated it is “incredibly excited” about its Romania ventures, with contracts reportedly already signed and an announcement expected soon.

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Well, Romania is just one piece of a much larger golf story the Trump organization is writing.

Donald Trump’s Golf empire eyes Riyadh

Eric Trump is leading a major golf resort development in Wadi Safar, near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Dar Al Arkan and Dar Global. The project spans over two million square meters and includes a championship golf course, luxury homes, and hotels.

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“We are proud to expand our presence with this landmark development in Wadi Safar. This project will reflect our commitment to quality and excellence while complementing the rich heritage of the region,” Eric said.

In the recent past, the world has seen Saudi Arabia pouring billions into tourism, sports, and lifestyle projects. Thus, this might turn out to be the right time for Trump to make such a strategic move to make the deserts of the Middle East his newfound profitable ground.