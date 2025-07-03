‘Don’t Get Scammed’: Amanda Balionis Forced to Issue Clear Message Amid Her PGA Tour Break

While the PGA Tour players are fine-tuning their game just before the 2025 John Deere Classic kicks off, broadcasters are taking a breather. The always-on-the-move CBS Sports reporter, Amanda Balionis, is making the most of her small break after hosting the Rocket Classic last week and is spending some time away from the course. But while she’s been soaking up the sun, Balionis found herself in the middle of some unexpected action online, and it prompted her to send out a precautionary message to all her followers.

“Getting a weird amount of messages asking if I have other accounts…nope. This is the only one. Please don’t get scammed by dummies!” Balionis requested as she shared a picture of hers on her Instagram story. She’s referring to something many public figures face as scammers set up lookalikes to fish for followers or, worse, personal info. Shockingly, Balionis is not the only one facing online scammers.

Paige Spiranac is one of the loudest advocates of being vigilant online. Earlier in May, she became a target of scammers yet again. Spiranac was going through a difficult time with the loss of her dog, Niko. While empathy poured in for the influencer, Spiranac had to take to social media again just a few moments after announcing her loss. “I can’t believe I even have to write this. Someone is pretending to be me online and asking people to donate money to a fund for my dog, who just died. It’s a scam. Please do not donate. Block and report. Thank you!” she posted, requesting all her fans to be careful.

Even LPGA pro Charley Hull was a victim of online scammers, not once but multiple times in the past. Hull, who is active only on Instagram and X, was made aware that there was an account on TikTok in her name, and imposters asked for money in exchange for a meet and greet. “I DO NOT have an official TikTok account or any official fan pages/fan clubs that are run by me or my team,” Hull warned fans sternly. And not just her; even Lexi Thompson faced similar troubles: “Please don’t fall for these pages that are pretending to be me, my manager, my family, etc.,” and she warned her fans of the same.

But in classic Balionis fashion, she didn’t overexplain. She just offered a quick warning and went back to her rather interesting day!

Amanda Balionis is enjoying her break

Instead of just sipping cocktails or going shopping, Balionis is trying to get as many steps as possible, and she hopped onto the trend of wearing a weighted vest while trying to achieve her daily steps goal. “I feel like a weighted vest on a treadmill on an incline is a cheat code to take the 10K a day up a level, but I’m only ever on treadmills at hotel gyms,” Balionis shared cheekily.

And she even asked her fans, “Is it ridiculous to travel with this thing?” given that she mostly lives out of hotel rooms, given her hectic schedule. But Balionis somehow always finds time to be in her favorite city, New York. Her most recent post on Instagram was almost like a tribute to New York, as she posted pictures of all her recent moments in the city. “Drug of choice: Summers in New York,” Balionis captioned the post.

Even before the RBC Canadian Open earlier in June, Balionis made a quick stop there and spent time catching up with her friends. And when bad weather struck the 2025 Travelers Championship, Balionis was quick to make use of that opportunity and headed straight to New York. While the city is just an hour from Connecticut, where the signature event was hosted, Balionis made the most of the storm. Amanda Balionis finds something grounding in the city’s chaos. And it’s no surprise. After all, both New York and Amanda Balionis are high-performing, media-savvy, and never quite off the clock.

While Balionis enjoys her time off, she isn’t the only celebrity to be facing the issue with imposters online. Stay vigilant, readers!