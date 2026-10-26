‘Don’t Have a Job’: PGA Tour Veteran Makes Heartbreaking Confession After Career Milestone Ends in Disappointment

Shane Bertsch finally found his form at the Stifel Charity Classic, but his late-season revival was not enough to secure his future on the PGA Tour Champions. The 56-year-old veteran tied for sixth at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. However, he finished 56th on the Charles Schwab Cup list. Since only the top 54 proceed to the Simmons Bank Championship, he is outside the qualifying positions for the next playoff event.

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“I knew I needed at least one more and, you know, I had my chances, you know, here last couple holes. Not real easy putts, but I had a couple chances. A couple good clubs in my hands. Besides 18, I had an incredible shot, but, yeah, you know, coming into the week, I didn’t really have much of a shot, right? Because it’s been a terrible year, but I had a good chance. I finally played some decent golf for three rounds, which I haven’t done all year. And now I don’t have a job. Next question,” Bertsch said in an emotional interview shared by PGA Tour Champions on X.

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Shane Bertsch entered the Stifel Charity Classic in 70th place in the season-long standings. This left him with little margin for error. His pre-tournament assessment reflected his difficult campaign.

“Coming into the week, I didn’t really have much of a shot, right? Because it’s been a terrible year,” he said.

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However, the veteran produced a promising start. He opened with a 68 before shooting 66 in the second round. His impressive round 2 featured a single bogey on the third. It also included four birdies and an eagle on the par-five 15th.

At eight under par, he was tied for third after 36 holes, just one stroke behind co-leaders Henrik Stenson and Mario Tiziani.

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His performance also moved him into contention for the next playoff event. PGA Tour Champions projected him to climb from 70th to 48th in the standings, comfortably inside the top 54.

But Sunday proved less rewarding. Bertsch closed with a one-under 70 to finish at nine under par, with a three-round total of 204. He tied for sixth alongside Boo Weekley, five strokes behind winner Rory Sabbatini, who closed with a nine-under 62 to finish at 14 under.

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The result was his best finish in two years and earned him $87,250. He was consistent across both years. Shane Bertsch didn’t miss a cut last year and missed only one this season. However, he scored one top-10 finish in each season, and this one was the better of the two.

However, he ended the week 56th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. And with that, his 2026 season was over, and his preferred playing status for 2027 was no longer secure.

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Bertsch believed he needed at least one more stroke and acknowledged his missed opportunities over the closing holes.

The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs reward season-long consistency. Thus, a strong individual result isn’t enough if a player has fallen too far behind.

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The top 72 players qualified for the Stifel Charity Classic, the opening playoff event. Only the top 54 after Stifel advanced to the Simmons Bank Championship, and only the top 36 after that tournament advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The contrast with Justin Leonard illustrated the importance of season-long performance. Leonard tied for 37th at Stifel but finished 54th in the standings, securing the final qualifying position. Bertsch beat Leonard by six strokes during the tournament but still missed out.

Shane Bertsch needed a top-36 position to secure full exemption for 2027 and did not qualify for other categories that would preserve his preferred status. He now faces potentially fewer opportunities to play next season.

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His statement about not having a job therefore reflected uncertainty about his playing schedule.

“Like I always do, go back to the grinding board,” he said when asked what he would do next.

A Career Built on Persistence

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Shane Bertsch turned professional in 1994 and has spent more than three decades competing in professional golf. A Parker, Colorado, resident, he won the Colorado Open in 1998 and claimed three victories on the developmental circuit now known as the Korn Ferry Tour in 2000, 2005, and 2015. Those wins came under the Buy.com, Nationwide, and Web.com Tour names.

He also enjoyed a memorable start to his PGA Tour Champions career. Bertsch won the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in only his second senior-tour appearance. He defeated Glen Day, Bernhard Langer, and Kenny Perry with an eagle on the first playoff hole.

That remains his only Champions victory. His sixth-place finish at Stifel was his first top-10 result on the circuit since July 2025 and his best finish since October 2024. He also finished runner-up at the 2026 Inspirato Colorado Senior Open.

PGA Tour Champions highlighted his experience in its X post, noting that he had made 677 Tour-sanctioned starts. That figure reflects his long career.

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Shane Bertsch’s elimination also came amid a tense qualification battle. Henrik Stenson and Tim Petrovic moved into the top 54, finishing 41st and 53rd, respectively. J.J. Henry and Chad Campbell fell out, with Campbell missing the final position by $402 after bogeying three of his last five holes.

For Shane Bertsch, the Stifel Charity Classic delivered a welcome competitive breakthrough but no guarantee of future opportunities. After a career spanning more than 30 years, the veteran faces another challenge: finding a way to keep competing on a tour where even a sixth-place finish may not be enough.