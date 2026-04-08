‘Don’t Have Any Respect’: Greg Norman Tears Apart Masters Champion as Golf Fans Back Him Up

The final round between Greg Norman and Sir Nick Faldo at the 1996 Masters is one of the most intense the event has ever seen. On one hand, it was the “greatest” round for the Englishman, but on the other, it was the worst day for the Australian professional. That same striking difference appears in their statements even after 30 years.

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Nick Faldo shared a clip on X where he is seen praising Norman. “Greg was a heck of a golfer,” he said. The 20x PGA Tour winner, however, is still a little sore over being beaten by Faldo.

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“We never had any sort of relationship. We were chalk and cheese. He was a loner. I couldn’t be like him…,” Greg Norman said, as reported by NUCLR GOLF. “I don’t have any respect for someone who gives their opinion on something in that sort of manner when they don’t know both sides…”

“Nick said some things about me during my time at LIV, some really nasty things… Come on, we have a history, he could have called me and asked for the other side of the story and I’d have gladly given it…”

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At the 1996 Masters, Greg Norman was in contention to win. He had a six-stroke lead heading into the final round. However, Nick Faldo not just closed the gap but defeated him by 5 strokes. After the final hole, the 9x PGA Tour winner went to the Australian and hugged him. But Norman believes that it was all just for the show.

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After 30 years, Greg Norman continues to take shots at Faldo. He has even said that the hug “didn’t really mean much” and that he expected Faldo to return to his usual behavior. This year’s Masters now marks 30 years since Norman’s heartbreak.

Moreover, as Norman noted, Nick Faldo criticized Norman heavily when he joined LIV Golf as CEO. For instance, he called LIV Golf meaningless and said that nobody is watching it. He also specifically attacked Norman by saying he is a charismatic golfer, but has absolutely wrecked all of that by supporting a league that is bankrolled by Saudi money.

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The Australian pro said it is okay, even if Faldo’s views remain the same.

“His opinion and as he knows the facts, he would have been entitled to say anything he likes,” Norman added.

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Because of the feud and his comments, Greg Norman now doesn’t “have any respect for someone who gives their opinion on something in that sort of manner when they don’t know both sides.”

And while this might sound harsh, the golf world is actually in support of the 20x PGA Tour winner. Retired pro, Mark Lye, for instance, said that he would go to war for Norman but wouldn’t even cross the street for Faldo. Even fans supported him with comments like, “The shark would easily kick faldos b—– ass” and “Nick came to my restaurant. Sat in the corner and didn’t want anybody to bother him. Was a prick.”

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The 2x major champion’s association with LIV Golf was disliked by many professionals. In fact, Augusta National also cut some ties with him after 2022. However, the fan reception further showed how fans support him.

Greg Norman didn’t receive the 2026 Masters invite

Augusta National sends a Masters invite to every major champion. However, Greg Norman didn’t receive it this year. In fact, it is not the first time he hasn’t received it. The same thing happened in 2023 and 2024, too.

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When asked about not inviting Norman in 2023, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said he didn’t want to spark any commotion over the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf rivalry, which was at its peak in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, however, Norman bought his own ticket and went to watch the event. And patrons were not at all worried about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf rivalry. Instead, they embraced and interacted with the Australian professional.

Calling the decision “a shame,” Norman told The Sunday Morning Herald recently, “Well, I won’t be there, that’s for sure; I never received the normal invitation from the Masters. I won’t even watch it [because] I will be out of the country, to be honest with you.”

Greg Norman revealed that he won’t be present at Augusta National or even watch the Masters live as he will be outside the country. He is likely going to attend a meeting for his golf course design company. But while he won’t watch it live, the ex-LIV Golf CEO said that he will keep tabs on the scores and stay updated.

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Even his absence from Augusta National adds another layer to his Masters story. It’s all connected to his association with LIV Golf. However, Norman is happy with the outcome of his stint with the Saudi-backed league. According to him, it has helped golf professionals across all leagues.