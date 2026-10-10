‘Don’t Settle Girls’: Nelly Korda Shares Dating Advice After Fiance’s Romantic Gestures

Nelly Korda has shared another heartwarming update about her fiancé, Casey Gunderson, and this time she is handing out advice to her followers. It comes just weeks after she posted about a getaway with him, and the World No. 1 is clearly in a sentimental mood during her time away from the tour.

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The World No. 1 posted the message on her Instagram story urging fans to hold out for the right partner. “Don’t settle, girls. There’s someone out there that will wake you up with a coffee in the bed before your alarm goes off.”

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She posted a picture of her coffee in a black mug on her side table with her and her fiancé’s engagement photo frame in the back.

It’s probably as sweet as it can get. And the timing of the gesture is also interesting. Korda is not currently playing this week, and Golfweek’s Beth Ann reported she’s skipping the Lotte Championship and the entire Asian swing. That includes the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the BMW Ladies Championship, the Maybank Championship, and the TOTO Japan Classic. That adds up to a break of around two months. It also means her fans are getting Korda content from her phone instead of fairways.

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Notably, this is far from the first time she has praised the gestures by her fiance. The two met for the first time at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and started dating after reconnecting in 2024. One of the warmest moments is when Gunderson visited her parents with food-filled dumplings to ask for their blessing before he proposed to her.

Korda had explained that old-school move at the PNC Championship in December, saying, “He knows what he’s doing.”

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She has also described what the relationship gives her away from the course.

“What’s nice about the relationship is that when I’m home, I’m just Nelly. I’m not Nelly the golfer.”

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And once again, after winning the US Women’s Open in June, Korda spoke to Access Hollywood about him. She said, “Everyone loves him. My parents adore him. He is amazing. He’s the best support system. He always has my back.”

Time and time again, others in the LPGA world have joined in to complement and support their relationship. When she announced the engagement on November 28, 2025, her sister Jessica Korda, a six-time LPGA winner, commented that Nelly Korda was “off the market.”

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Even Lexi Thompson wrote, ‘Congrats to you both,’ and Rose Zhang called them, “What a couple.”

Moreover, the couple’s most recent public moment came after the Solheim Cup. Korda posted a 20-slide carousel from Greece, featuring a pink sunset over the sea, a ginger cat wandering, stone paving, and a beautiful sunset shot of Gunderson on a terrace above the water. The moment was so sweet that even tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was among those who liked it.

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The pair now plans to marry on the water in 2027, but for now, her advice is as gold as it gets.

Besides that, on the course, the 2026 season has been a big one. She had four wins this season: the Tournament of Champions, the Chevron Championship, the Riviera Maya Open, and the U.S. Women’s Open. She also had a big stake in the performance for the Solheim Cup, where she went for 2.5 points, though Europe won with 15-13.

This break is sweet but comes at a slight cost. Korda sits on 25 of the 27 points needed for the LPGA Hall of Fame, and she is eligible for the Vare Trophy because she has not played enough rounds. Yet, she leads the Player of the Year race. A win at the ANNIKA or the CME Group Tour Championship could give her one last point. But for now, she is enjoying some time off.