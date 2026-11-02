‘Don’t Show Your Weakness’: PGA Tour Champ Sends Clear Message After Winning $6M Event in Mexico

Andrew Novak won the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open on Sunday at 25-under 259, five shots clear of the field, for his first individual PGA Tour title and $1,080,000 of the $6 million purse. The numbers that mattered more were the ones he had spent the season hiding.

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Asked by Golf Channel what the challenge is in playing with a lead that large, Novak began by admitting he had no reference point for it. “Well, I haven’t been in that position,” he said. Then he described the discipline he had settled on. “I think I was really just trying to play the shot in front of me. Obviously, there were good players behind me; I know that they’re going to be making a run, but if I hit good shots, I’m going to put myself in a good position. Keep the pressure up. Don’t show any weakness.” He was talking about protecting a lead. The instinct was the same one he had spent a year applying to his putting.

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Novak arrived in Mexico ranked 158th in Strokes Gained: Putting. “Tee to green I was actually better this year,” he said. “I was just truly one of the worst putters in the world for, well, on the PGA Tour for about eight months. I turned a bunch of 66s and 67s into 69s and 70s, and that doesn’t really get it done out here.”

That is a confession delivered after the fact, which is the only time it is safe to deliver one. Novak had missed five cuts in seven starts before the Wyndham Championship, where he dug an old T.P. Mills putter out of a closet. “It’s rusted out,” he said, “but I know it works.” He announced nothing. He carried it to Mexico and gained 8.19 strokes on the greens, leading the field after opening rounds of 67, 61, and 62.

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Novak led by six overnight, and then the lead stopped feeling like one. Novak was quiet on the front nine, bogeyed the 10th after what he called three terrible shots in a row, and saw his margin cut to three. “I played really well on the front, but I didn’t get much out of it; the putter was a little off,” he told Golf Channel’s Damon Hack. “I didn’t separate much, but I still had a lead, and 10 was a mistake. Recovered and made three birdies in a row, and that settled everything.”

The birdies came in succession from the 12th, and the chase ended there. Steven Fisk and Kristoffer Ventura both closed with 63s to share second at 20 under, never closer than three.

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The only other PGA Tour win on his record was the 2025 Zurich Classic, a team event, and he didn’t pretend it counted the same. “It’s nice to have one by myself,” he said. “Not a great season for how I wanted it to go but this is a nice way to finish it.”

Novak leaves Mexico with a place in the tour’s biggest regular events next season, which he didn’t have on Saturday. The win brought 500 FedExCup points and lifted him from 89th to 53rd, inside the top 60 that earns spots in the first two signature events. He was already looking past that. “I think the biggest thing for this is it’s going to give me opportunity,” he said. “It’s hard not to think about what this could mean for 2028 with things changing with the PGA Tour. There are massive implications for my career with this win.”

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The victory didn’t really bring confidence. “It absolutely changes things for me,” Novak said. “The opportunity I’m going to have is not what I had when I showed up Monday this week.”

Confidence he could have kept to himself. The weakness he chose to reveal only once it was gone.