‘Don’t Think I Would’ve Made It’: Rickie Fowler’s Wife Shares Emotional Message Amid $20M PGA Tour Event

The $20 million Truist Championship turned into one of the most memorable days for a lot of mothers and children today. Ahead of Mother’s Day, Truist organized a special initiative with Rickie Fowler and Allison Fowler at Quail Hollow, creating a day centered around golf, handmade gifts, and appreciation. As Allison helped lead the experience, she also opened up about her emotional journey and the support she received from her parents growing up.

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“I don’t think I would have made it where I made it had it not been for my mom and both my parents,” Allison said. “They just maintained their strength, and that was key to me feeling like I had the strength to do everything I did.”

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The initiative was created to celebrate the role mothers and women play within families, and Allison shared pieces of her own story as well. Raised in Newport Beach, California, by her parents, Alan and Cindy, Allison grew up in a household centered around sports and activity. Their support eventually led her into pole vaulting at a national level, something she has often credited to the encouragement and resilience her parents instilled in her from an early age.

To honor that same strength mothers pass on to their children, Truist organized a surprise experience at Quail Hollow. A group of local children was invited to the event while their mothers were brought in separately, completely unaware of what had been planned.

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Allison spent time with the mothers inside a lounge set up at the venue, where they were pampered with nail sessions and small activities throughout the afternoon. Meanwhile, on the other side of the venue, Rickie Fowler was busy with the kids and fully leaned into the role.

He spent time teaching them golf basics, checking their ball speed, helping with start lines, signing golf balls, and simply joking around with them throughout the session. During the interaction, Fowler also reflected on how golf first entered his life.

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“My grandpa took me to the driving range once. I loved it, and that’s all I wanted to do. So golf kind of chose me,” he shared. “My mom was the one who put in a lot of time for me to be able to pursue golf. I have plenty of memories together.”

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The children then moved into another activity alongside Rickie Fowler, sitting together at a small craft table to make handmade cards for their mothers. When one child asked what they should draw, the golfer answered simply: flowers. Every child ended up drawing flowers on their cards, while paper baskets filled with bouquets were also prepared so each mother would leave with both gifts.

Once everything was set and ready, Allison brought the mothers in for the surprise. Fowler greeted them with a smile as each child handed their mother the card. The reactions were warm, and it wrapped up the celebration nicely.

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Rickie Fowler gave full credit to Allison for helping put it together, also mentioning that she is a mother herself. The couple shares two daughters: Maya, born in 2021, and Nellie, born in 2024.

“All the power to the women out there, all the moms,” he said at the close of the video. “We truly appreciate you.”

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As we speak about strength and mothers, it is important to talk about Rickie Fowler’s journey and how he got into golf. It would have been impossible without his mother, Lynn Fowler.

Rickie Fowler’s Mother Shaped the Discipline Behind His Golf Career

When Fowler wanted to pursue golf seriously, she set the terms early. She told him, “If you want golf to be a career during high school, then you have to spend at least four hours a day on it after school, as you would at a job.”

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For years, she traveled with him from tournament to tournament, walking courses as he competed. At the 2015 Players Championship, she nearly missed one of the biggest moments of her son’s career. During the final round at TPC Sawgrass, Rickie Fowler was five strokes behind and not playing well. Believing the tournament was over for him, Lynn and his sister Taylor left for Jacksonville Airport.

But while they were driving, Rickie stormed on the back nine with a run of birdies that changed the leaderboard completely. They turned around and made it back just in time to watch him force a three-way playoff and win the championship.

Coincidentally, it was Mother’s Day. Rickie Fowler had swapped his usual Sunday orange for pink as a tribute to his mother. Later, he said having her there at the finish made the win even more special.