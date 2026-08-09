Double Bogey Costs Charley Hull Heavily as She Loses 10th Career Win to 17-Year-old Pro

Every tee shot Charley Hull hit on Sunday came with a roar behind it. Centurion Club wanted her to win, and for stretches of the final round, it looked like she would. She’d birdied her way into the lead, and the crowd rose to cheer her each time. However, a mistake on the 17th cost her tenth professional title. The Englishwoman was overtaken by the 17-year-old Anna Huang, who kept her composure down the stretch to lift the trophy.

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“HISTORY MAKER!! 17-year-old Anna Huang wins the #PIFLondon Championship and becomes the youngest player to win four LET titles,” the Ladies European Tour announced on X as Huang signed for a four-round total of 22 under 270.

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Charley Hull finished runner-up at 20 under 272, just two shots back of Huang. Had Hull not made a costly double bogey on the par-3 17th, she would have forced a playoff and possibly won the title.

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Charley Hull, the three-time LPGA winner, entered the final round with real confidence. Rightfully so. She opened the week with a weak 74 but then shot a bogey-free 62 in round two. It broke the centurion course record set by fellow Englishwoman Georgia Hall in 2021, matching the lowest round in LET history. Furthermore, on moving day, she made a 67 that kept her in competition. Into the final round, she was three shots behind Huang.

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“Anna is a really good player. I was really impressed by her game. She’s only young, and I think we will definitely see her do more,” Hull had said of her playing partner after round three.

The final round on Sunday tightened the competition as the two shared the lead in waves. On the front nine, Hull made consecutive pars, but the highlight of the moment came on the par-5 sixth. Her approach shot ended in a bunker, but she played well and set her first birdie of the day. The moment was highlighted by the loudest cheers from the stands. That birdie moved her to 16 under. After making two more pars, she followed it up with another birdie on the ninth before closing her front nine at 35.

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The Canadian teenager, however, remained unshaken by the roars following Hull around the course. She started her front nine with consecutive pars, making her first birdie on the par 4 sixth, and following it up with another birdie on the par 4 eighth. She briefly lost her momentum when she made a bogey on the ninth, finishing her front nine at 36.

Charley Hull, on the other hand, kept fighting on the back nine. She added birdies at the 13th, 15th, 16th, and 18th, making six birdies on the day. But her most costly mistake came on the par-3 17th, where she made a double bogey. She took five, erasing two shots at the worst possible moment. Without it, she would have finished 22 under, forcing a playoff.

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Just as the double bogey cost her Charley, Huang closed the 18th with an eagle. It was her fourth straight round of the tournament, ending with one. With that, she sealed a two-shot win and her fourth LET trophy at just 17.

Although Charley Hull displayed a splendid performance the entire weekend, it was not enough for her to bag a win. Near misses and runner-up finishes have been a pattern for her this season.

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Despite that, she sits well inside the top five on the LET Order of Merit. Furthermore, she has a win at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, with a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women’s Open behind her. The next chance to grab a win will arrive soon, and on this form, it won’t be long before it finally lands.