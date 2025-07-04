Doug Ghim WITB July 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials For The John Deere Classic Explored

Doug Ghim shot 62 on the first day at TPC Deere Run. He fired darts during the opening round this week in Illinois, and only had 44 feet in total putts. He only had one putt that was longer than 10 feet, and even holed out a wedge shot on the sixth hole. His Titleist equipment has been playing a strong role in supporting his skills on the course clearly. Let’s take a look at his bag for the week at TPC Deere Classic.

Doug Ghim’s choices off the tee

Starting from the top of his bag, Ghim picked the Titleist GT2 driver. With a loft of 10 degrees, this driver is known for its impressive distance off the tee, without compromising on accuracy. The driver is extremely forgiving and claims that regardless of a strike at any point on the clubface, the results will never be as bad. While everyone wished they could have this, the driver is incredibly expensive, priced at $649.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ghim can achieve nearly 302 yards off the tee with this club and has a decent driving accuracy of 60.67% this season. He seems to be working on speed training too this season, with his driving distance going up to 300 yards from 289 yards earlier this season.

AD

Paired with the Mitsubishi Diamana BB 63 TX shaft at 62 gms, it keeps his driver low on torque and provides maximum stability off the tee. He uses a similar shaft for his fairway wood, the Titleist GT2 3-wood, but added 10 gms more to the shaft weight. And that is normal, as a fairway wood is slightly heavier than the driver.

Instead of a 5-wood, he picked the GT2 4-hybrid, with a 21-degree loft. For the shaft, Ghim has an interesting pick with the Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 TX, which is a hybrid shaft offering a blend of steel shaft strength with a composite feel. It’s suited for tour players like him, for high swing speeds, and offers a smooth transition from his woods to his irons.

For his irons, Ghim picked the Titleist T150 for his 4 & 5-iron, but picked the Titleist T100 from 6-iron to 9-iron. While there isn’t much difference between the two models, the T150s are designed with stronger lofts and are designed to be forgiving, which is crucial for longer irons. He uses the Project X 125 with a 6.5 flex for his shafts on all irons, which helps him achieve the flat, penetrating ball flight he desires.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ghim’s preference for and around the greens

Ghim, like most players on the Tour, prefers the Titleist Vokey wedges for his short game. He uses the SM10, which is the brand’s most advanced design to date, and has lofts of 48 degrees, 52 degrees, and 56 degrees. Instead of picking a standard pitching wedge from the T100 irons, the 48-degree wedge has replaced the pitching wedge.

These wedges are designed to ensure precise contact and generate enough spin, which helps him stay consistent around the greens, like his exceptional chip over the edge of the bunker on the Par 5 17th, which earned him his par. He uses a Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks 60-degree wedge for his bunker play and has the Project X 125 shafts fitted on all his wedges.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Doug Ghim changed his putter to a Phantom 7.2 Tour Prototype from the Scotty Cameron Phantom T-7, a mallet putter that he was seen using at the start of the season. While the product hasn’t been officially launched in the market, we can only hope the new switch from a mallet to a blade putter will help him stay atop the leaderboard through to Sunday.

He uses the Titleist Pro V1x ball for his play. The ball gives him more control off the tee, without compromising his distance, and allows for more spin off his wedges on the greens. It’s no wonder he has a scrambling rate of 63% within 20 yards of the greens.