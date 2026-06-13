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Dow Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Jun 13, 2026 | 6:01 PM EDT

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Dow Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Jun 13, 2026 | 6:01 PM EDT

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The Dow Championship on the LPGA mirrors the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic, which is played in teams. A unique format, star-studded pairings, and a multimillion-dollar purse have put the 2026 Dow Championship firmly in the spotlight. Running from June 11 to June 14, 2026, the event features 72 golf teams, including four sponsor invitees. These teams play a role in the LPGA Tour’s efforts to increase fan engagement.

What’s more lucrative than that is the whopping sum at stake for those who make the cut. But because golfers compete alongside their chosen partners rather than as individuals, the event’s prize money structure is different, too.

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Dow Championship 2026 prize money breakdown

The total purse at the Dow Championship 2026 is a whopping $3.3 million. Of this, the winning team takes home $805,381, or $402,691 each. This is not the standard 15% payout typically given in LPGA Tour events because of the tournament’s unique structure.

The runners-up team collects $399,338, while the third-place team receives $254,898. Here’s a complete breakdown of the Dow Championship 2026 prize money.

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1

$805,381

$402,691

2

$399,338

$199,669

3

$254,898

$127,449

4

$180,129

$90,064

5

$144,443

$72,221

6

$123,197

$61,599

7

$108,075

$54,037

8

$95,839

$47,920

9

$86,326

$43,163

10

$79,528

$39,764

11

$74,091

$37,045

12

$68,654

$34,327

13

$63,726

$31,863

14

$58,965

$29,482

15

$54,378

$27,189

16

$50,299

$25,149

17

$46,219

$23,110

18

$42,653

$21,327

19

$39,256

$19,628

20

$36,024

$18,012

21

$33,309

$16,654

22

$30,587

$15,293

23

$28,378

$14,189

24

$26,338

$13,169

25

$24,298

$12,149

26

$22,772

$11,386

27

$21,411

$10,705

28

$20,050

$10,025

29

$18,692

$9,346

30

$17,335

$8,667

31

$16,484

$8,242

32

$15,805

$7,902

33

$15,123

$7,561

Only the top 33, and ties, will make the cut and play the weekend to collect prize money. Teams that don’t make the cut would miss out on the financial earnings.

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Besides the financials, the teams are also fighting for CME Globe points for the season-long race. The winning team gets 820 CME Globe points, while the runner-up gets 410 points.

These points can help earn more, as the top rankers towards the end of the season get to play in the CME Group Tour Championship finale. Unlike other standard LPGA Tour events, the CME Group Tour Championship features a $11 million prize pool, with the winner collecting $4 million.

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Top teams at the Dow Championship 2026

One of the most popular teams is that of Nelly Korda and Olivia Cowan, popularly nicknamed “Legally Blonde.” Korda is having a historic run: four wins, three runner-ups, and one tie for eighth in eight starts.

“We just wanted to go out and have some fun. That’s when we play our best. Last week was a great week. This is the perfect week to back up that week. It’s just a little more relaxed. It’s been a blast,” she said about playing at the Dow Championship 2026.

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Another renowned team is that of the defending champions, Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee. The duo won the 2025 edition at 20-under 260 in a playoff against Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang.

Celine Borge and Polly Mack, who topped the leaderboard midway, are also an excellent team. The team followed their opening round of 68 with an exceptional 10-under 60, finishing two rounds at 12-under.

“I feel like we are really just in sync right now. Even when one is like a little bit in trouble, the other one is making the birdie putt. It’s pretty cool to see,” Mack said after Round 2.

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With a $3.3 million purse and CME Globe points on the line, the Dow Championship 2026 is now heading toward an exciting finish in Midland.

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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Abhimanyu Gupta

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