Dow Championship R2 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil LPGA’s $3.3M Team Event?

The 2024 Dow Championship faced a dramatic Saturday delay, with storms forcing players to wait until 1:27 p.m. to resume Round 3. Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin kept their cool through the chaos and went on to win the 2024 title at -22 for 258 total strokes, edging out Jennifer Kupcho and Ally Ewing by a single stroke. Currently, Epson Tour Alumnae, Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter, finished the 1st round with a score of -4. Now, with ominous clouds hanging over Midland again, fans are wondering: will weather play spoiler two years in a row?

Today’s conditions at Midland Country Club are shaping up to be a mixed bag. It is expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 67°F to 87°F. Thunderstorms may roll through in the early morning and again in the late afternoon, with dry stretches and sun breaks in between. Winds will hover between 10 and 15 mph — just enough to challenge club selection without becoming unplayable.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 23, 2023; Springfield, New Jersey, USA; Ruoning Yin tees off on the 4th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Round 3 on Saturday looks more promising, with partly sunny skies and temperatures ranging from 70°F to 89°F. However, Sunday’s final round may get off to a warm start, with early highs around 90°F, but isolated storms could sneak in by late afternoon, mirroring last year’s pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But it’s not only about the weather that fans are most interested in when it comes to this event. Being a new event added to the LPGA schedule, the Dow Championship provides a unique experience

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What Makes the Dow Championship Unique?

The Dow Championship is not your typical LPGA stop. Launched in 2019, it’s the tour’s only official team-format event. Held at Midland Country Club, the 72-hole tournament features 2-player teams navigating a mix of alternate shot (Rounds 1 & 3) and best-ball play (Rounds 2 & 4). The top 33 teams and ties make the weekend cut.

This year, 72 duos are competing for a $3.3 million purse, with the champions splitting $731,165. The tournament is also known for its sustainability credentials — it’s the first LPGA event to earn GEO Certification, reflecting a strong commitment to environmental and community impact.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the end of the 1st round, we had the two Epson Tour Alumnae leading, with Yan Liu and Yahui Zhang right behind them at T2. The other T2 conder teams include Saki Baba and Yuri Yoshida; Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Heather Lin; Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee; Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson; and Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire.

So, whether the skies hold or burst, the golf is guaranteed to deliver. Who do you think will lead at the end of round 2? Let us know below!