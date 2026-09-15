DP World Tour Caddie Allegedly Assaulted by Eugenio Chacarra’s Father Amid Aggressive Argument

Eugenio Chacarra and his former caddie, Adolfo Juan Luna, had a heated confrontation during the Omega European Masters, part of the DP World Tour, earlier this month. Footage of the incident has since gone viral, capturing the aftermath. Golf Magic reported that Chacarra’s father was struck in the lip during the confrontation. However, a new report from Eat And Sleep Golf suggests there was more to the incident.

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“Regarding the incident at Crans during the OEM, sources tell EatandSleepGolf that Angel Ayora’s caddie Adolfo Juan Luna was allegedly ‘assauIted’ by Eugenio Chacarra’s father Ignacio Lopez Chacarra,” they wrote on X.

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The incident reportedly took place shortly after Sunday’s final round at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, near the practice putting green by the 18th hole. Chacarra had been paired with fellow Spaniards Ángel Ayora and Nacho Elvira, while Luna was caddying for Ayora. What began as an angry verbal exchange between Chacarra and Luna soon escalated, becoming serious enough for tournament security to get involved to keep them separate.

It remains unclear whether local police are actively investigating the incident. But the account that initially posted footage of the altercation claimed that police officers were also involved. Meanwhile, the DP World Tour has maintained that the officers were already in the vicinity and were not called to the scene because of the incident.

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In any case, The Telegraph reported that the DP World Tour planned to speak with both parties.

“We are aware of an incident on the practice putting green towards the conclusion of Sunday’s Omega European Masters,” the spokesperson said. “The confrontation involved a player, a caddie and associates of both parties, but the incident was quickly dispersed by tournament officials and security personnel. All those involved will be spoken to and reminded about their future conduct.”

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Despite that, the DP World Tour hasn’t suspended either party because of the incident. Reportedly, tensions between Chacarra and Luna had existed for years. There was a dispute over money, as Luna, who is a former journalist, caddied for the Spaniard during the latter’s victory in LIV Golf Bangkok in October 2022. Chacarra had won the event’s $4 million prize money, but whether money escalated the confrontation remains unclear.

Notably, Ángel Ayora and Eugenio Chacarra both competed at the Amgen Irish Open following the incident. However, the two were kept apart throughout the tournament, with organizers going as far as placing them on opposite sides of the draw. Ayora failed to make the cut, while Chacarra finished tied for 36th.

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Regardless, as unusual as the incident was, it’s not a rare occurrence.

Major incidents on the course

One notable case came at the 2015 RBC Canadian Open, when Robert Allenby clashed with caddie Mick Middlemo over club selection. Words were exchanged, and things escalated into a face-to-face confrontation before Middlemo walked off mid-round. Allenby later called it the worst incident he had witnessed.

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Although physical altercations are still rare, it’s not unheard of. In 2012 at the Australian Open, two caddies, Mat Kelly and Grant Buchanan, ended up in a physical scrap on the practice putting green after an earlier verbal exchange, leaving both with bloodied lips before they were separated.

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Meanwhile, a 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifier turned physical when college player Luke Smith tackled pro Austen Dailey during a search for lost balls. Smith applied a jiu-jitsu hold before police arrived and handcuffed him. Not to mention, at the 2018 Florida Mid-Amateur final, a caddie allegedly sucker-punched an opposing player. The incident happened in the parking lot during a weather delay after rules friction earlier in the match.

High-profile team events have produced tense moments too. At the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, and several caddies exchanged heated words after a putting-line dispute. Officials and teammates stepped in to separate them. Additionally, in 2019 at the Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed’s caddie shoved a heckling fan and was suspended for a day.

Clearly, there’s no shortage of violence in a sport surrounding etiquette and gentlemanliness. But at the end of the day, it’s a competition and things can always get spicy.