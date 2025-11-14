DP World Tour Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

This was a good year for European golf. Rory won the Masters, becoming a Grand Slam winner. Won the away Ryder Cup. Hosted a milestone event in India. A good year, indeed. Now, after 42 tournaments in 26 countries, the curtains are closing on the DPWT ’25 season with the DP World Tour Championship at the Dubai Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The championship features multiple high-stakes battles in one. First, players will compete for the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, with the winner receiving $3 million. The “no-cut” format of the tournament ensures that every player gets paid, and all 52 players in the field are guaranteed a check for completing 72 holes. Even the 50th-place finisher will earn $33,500.

Second, the winner will get 2000 Race to Dubai points, and will help in naming the “Race to Dubai” champion with a separate $6 million bonus pool. The season’s number one player wins the historic Harry Vardon Trophy. Also, for many, this week is the last chance to earn a 2026 PGA Tour card; the top 10 players in the final standings (excluding those already exempt) will get one.

But for now, let’s look at the prize money and how it will be distributed-

1 $3,000,000 26 $77,750 2 $1,270,000 27 $75,500 3 $820,000 28 $73,250 4 $470,000 29 $71,000 5 $373,000 30 $68,750 6 $316,000 31 $66,500 7 $261,000 32 $64,250 8 $224,000 33 $62,000 9 $186,500 34 $59,750 10 $167,000 35 $57,500 11 $149,000 36 $55,250 12 $137,000 37 $53,000 13 $128,000 38 $51,500 14 $120,000 39 $50,000 15 $114,000 40 $48,500 16 $109,750 41 $47,000 17 $105,250 42 $45,500 18 $100,750 43 $44,000 19 $96,250 44 $42,500 20 $92,500 45 $41,000 21 $89,500 46 $39,500 22 $86,750 47 $38,000 23 $84,500 48 $36,500 24 $82,250 49 $35,000 25 $80,000 50 $33,500

Player-wise, all eyes are on Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, and rightfully so. McIlroy entered the week as the points leader after a stunning season and is chasing his seventh season-long title. Then comes Fleetwood, who has had a spectacular year. He got his maiden PGA Tour win, won the Championship in India, and had multiple top finishes. After their first rounds, Rory and Fleetwood sit 1 stroke apart at T3 and T2, respectively.

Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton can also end up at the top in the standings. This is how:

Marco, with 3,873.04n points, needs to finish tied T2 or better to edge Rory’s 4,640.06.

If Marco wins, he’d need McIlroy to finish worse than T2.

If Marco finishes in second place, then he would need McIlroy to finish outside the top eight.

For Hatton to outdo Rory, he must win this week, and the latter must finish lower than eighth, and Penge must miss out on a share of second place.

Fans all around would not want to miss out on anything. Hence, they should know where they can watch it from the comfort of their home.

How to watch the 2025 DP World Tour Championship?

On Friday and Saturday, November 14 and 15, you can tune in from 2-8 a.m. ET. Then on Sunday, sit on your couch with some snacks from 1:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m. ET to not miss anything. For online streaming, go to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, which will offer live simulcasts of Golf Channel’s telecasts. Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the UK. And for viewers in India, the tournament can be streamed on FanCode and watched live on Sony Sports Ten 2.

So, the finale on Sunday, November 16, will crown two champions. First, the winner of the DP World Tour Championship will receive their $3 million prize. Immediately after, the season’s number one player will be awarded the historic Harry Vardon Trophy. We will also finally know which 10 players have earned their PGA Tour cards for next year. Do not forget to tune in!