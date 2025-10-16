DP World Tour Deputy CEO Hails India Event Headlined by Rory McIlroy as ‘the Start of Something Bigger’

The inaugural DP World India Championship, teed off at Delhi Golf Club, will be the first-ever tournament in the country to have a $4 million purse. It is no surprise that global icons like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, and Luke Donald are competing alongside over 20 Indian professionals. Ahead of the event, DP World’s CFO expressed their expectations from the competition.

Yuvraj Narayan, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of DP World, expressed confidence that India is on the brink of a golf transformation. “We believe golf is ready to take its place on the Indian sporting stage. For too long, it has been viewed as an elite pursuit, but that perception is changing. By bringing the best players in the world here, we can inspire young Indians to see golf as a sport for everyone, one that reflects India’s global ambition,” said Narayan. This shift is not just about optics, though.

Many Indians view golf as an elite pursuit because clubs limit memberships. But that’s not all there is to golf. Over the years, many sports have gone from being foreign names to an emotion. In India, the 1983 World Cup for cricket and the Golden Era between 1928 and 1956 for hockey were trigger events. Narayan believes that the DP World India Championship can be that very moment for igniting the love for golf in Indians.

“In the long run, this is just the beginning. India has the scale, enthusiasm, and capability to host multiple world-class tournaments. We see this event as the start of something much bigger, a spark that can attract greater investment and create more opportunities for Indian golf,” Narayan said. And, this excitement is already visible.

The event held at the DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi was a major success. It drew notable attention from Indian fans. Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra secured his first DP World Tour victory with a score of 4-under 284. Especially with the star-studded field for the DP World India Championship, the attraction is only expected to grow with time. The DP World Tour and its legacy of connecting countries and golfers through the sport have played a vital role in this.

“At DP World, we are in the business of creating world-class supply-chain infrastructure, connecting India within itself and connecting India to the rest of the world. Through golf, we’re taking that same philosophy of connection and applying it to communities, creating pathways that link people, opportunity, and progress,” Narayan said. McIlroy’s presence adds a personal layer to the story.

The recent Masters champion and career Grand Slam contender has spoken about his desire to play in new destinations late in his career, taking cues from tennis legend Roger Federer. His debut in India, alongside Ryder Cup stars, has already drawn record crowds and significant media attention.

Reflecting on the same, Narayan said, “The DP World India Championship is more than just a tournament, it is a symbol of India’s growing role on the global sporting map. With top players like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Viktor Hovland competing here, we’re showing that India can host world-class events and, more importantly, inspire a new generation to dream big.”

While the international lineup is expected to draw the attention of Indian golf fans and mark a new beginning in the chapter of the sport in the country, the home stars will aim to impress.

India’s stars take center stage at DP World India Championship

In addition to hosting global stars, the DP World India Championship is also shining a spotlight on India’s own golfers. The inaugural event features 26 Indian professionals, ranging from established winners to promising newcomers.

The most popular name on the Indian contingent is Shubhankar Sharma. With a win at the 2017 Joburg Open and 2018 Maybank Championship, he is one of the few Indian golfers to have won a DP World Tour title. Moreover, there are other Indian features with famous victories.

Anirban Lahiri, with victories on both the Asian and DP World Tours, also headlines the local field. Other decorated players include Shiv Kapur, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, and Veer Ahlawat, the top-ranked PGTI player who earned his DP World Tour card for 2025. Past PGTI No. 1s Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, and Udayan Mane round out the seasoned group of competitors. Alongside the veterans, emerging talent also highlights the inaugural event.

Yuvraj Sandhu and Arjun Prasad are among these newcomers. Participation in such a high-profile event offers Indian golfers valuable exposure and experience, a dream come true for many like Dhruv Sheoran.

After firing an opening 68 that contained an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys, Sheoran said, “It’s something I have dreamt a lot of times, watching Rory, Tommy on TV and thinking one day that I want to be playing next to them. It’s a dream come true in a way. I couldn’t sleep at night thinking that I’m going to be playing alongside them, so it’s really surreal to be playing here.”

While international stars are expected to headline, the spotlight will also fall on India’s own professionals, eager to make an impression on a global stage. If the championship delivers as hoped, it may not just be the start of a tournament. It could be the moment Indian golf finally steps into the spotlight.