DP World Tour Event Issues Urgent Emergency Protocol Amid Middle East Security Concerns

When asked about the playoff schedule amid growing security concerns across the Middle East, the DP World Tour said it intends to proceed with the events at the scheduled time and venue. Now, as golfers have gathered to play the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship this week, the tour has outlined an emergency evacuation procedure for players and caddies.

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The notice was brought to attention through an X post by golf writer and analyst Brendan Porath. He shared an image of the bulletin.

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“If the UAE authorities issue a mobile phone alert to the public at any point during the week whilst on site, play will be suspended immediately, signalled by a long blast of the air horns, as per the procedure for a dangerous situation. Players and caddies should evacuate the course as per the evacuation plans and proceed to the clubhouse. Tour staff will provide updates and announcements in the clubhouse, with further information shared via the Player Portal. If an alert occurs away from the golf course, follow the relevant instructions and guidance issued by the authorities in that alert,” the notice read.

This protocol also draws on golf’s existing dangerous-situation suspension procedure. Under Rule 5.7b(1) of the Rules of Golf, an immediate suspension requires players to stop playing at once. Unlike a normal suspension, which can allow players already on a hole to finish it, an immediate suspension is intended to clear the course quickly when a potentially dangerous situation exists.

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The R&A explains that players must not make another stroke after an immediate suspension until the committee resumes play. A breach can result in disqualification. However, the rules allow the committee to consider circumstances surrounding a player’s failure to stop immediately.

A DP World Tour spokesperson addressed the situation in comments to Sky Sports, confirming that the organization intends to proceed with both tournaments.

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“The Foreign Office has not issued advice against travel to the UAE so our situation remains the same, namely we intend staging our play-off events as scheduled in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but we remain in contact with our international advisors,” they said.

The statement indicates that the Tour is continuing its preparations while monitoring developments through its international advisers.

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The Tour’s position is consistent with comments previously made by chief executive Guy Kinnings. In September, Kinnings told Sky Sports that preparations were underway at both Yas Links and Jumeirah Golf Estates, with the organization maintaining its intention to stage the play-offs in the UAE.

While the DP World Tour decided to continue play, many eligible players are absent from the Abu Dhabi field.

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The 11 players are:

Ryan Fox

Matt Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry

Alex Fitzpatrick

Min Woo Lee

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Ludvig Åberg

Robert MacIntyre

Si Woo Kim

Justin Rose

Ryan Gerard

By comparison, only four eligible players were absent last year. However, it would be inaccurate to suggest that all 11 players have withdrawn because of security concerns.

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However, many players openly questioned management’s thinking behind continuing play.

“As things stand right now, I would say I’m not that comfortable,” Matt Fitzpatrick said in September 2026. “A few things have changed for me. I had a child in August and that changes things a bit more.”

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Similarly, Robert MacIntyre said that he will sit and wait to see the situation in the Middle East.

The Scotsman later reported that he decided not to enter Abu Dhabi “after much deliberation about the ongoing conflict in the region.”

Ryan Fox has offered a more measured response. Although the New Zealander is also missing from the Abu Dhabi field, he has expressed confidence in the Tour’s assessment while acknowledging that some players may have different views.

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Rory McIlroy has also expressed confidence in the decision to continue staging tournaments in the region.

When asked about players’ reservations following his opening round at Wentworth in September, McIlroy backed the judgment of local authorities.

The DP World Tour’s decision to continue with its UAE schedule comes against a complicated regional security backdrop involving Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

An October 18 security alert from the U.S. Mission to the UAE warned Americans about the possibility of regional escalation and travel disruption. It highlighted Houthi hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure.

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The US government’s travel guidance subsequently maintained a Level 3 advisory for the UAE.

The UK’s position is different. The Foreign Office has not advised against travel to the UAE, which the DP World Tour spokesperson cited as the distinction. However, British government guidance has continued to warn travelers about possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, and other travel disruptions.

The situation has also affected sporting schedules elsewhere in the region.

The clearest golf-related example is the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International. Originally scheduled for November 18-21 at Riyadh Golf Club, the $5 million tournament was postponed indefinitely in October after an assessment of the organizational and logistical challenges of staging the event.

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The Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition in Riyadh was also moved from its original October dates to December 27-30.

The emergency notice at Yas Links gives players and caddies a clear response if UAE authorities issue a public mobile-phone alert. It explains when play would stop, how the suspension would be signaled, where participants should go, and how further information would reach them.