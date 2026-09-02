‘Monitor the Situation’: DP World Tour Breaks Silence as Players Cast Doubt on Final Two Events

For much of the golf season, the DP World Tour‘s final events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are usually seen as reliable stops on the calendar. The weather is good, sponsors are in place, and the Race to Dubai title is decided there. But this year, two unnamed players have raised concerns about whether the events will go ahead.

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The concerns came Tuesday night after golf reporter Jamie Kennedy posted on X that he had “heard from two players, questioning whether the DP World Tour’s final two events in the Middle East will take place.” The Abu Dhabi Championship is scheduled for November 5, followed by the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on November 12.

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Kennedy contacted the DP World Tour for a response. The Tour said, “It is our intention to play the two play-off events as scheduled. We do, however, continue to monitor the situation in region, taking regular advice from relevant authorities along with our international travel advisors.”

The wording has raised further questions among players. The Tour said it is its “intention” to stage the events as planned, rather than confirming that they will definitely go ahead. Its statement also makes clear that officials are continuing to keep a close watch on developments in the region.

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A DP World Tour Season Already Shaped By War

The concerns come against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East after the February 28 U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s subsequent missile and drone attacks across the region. The wider conflict also disrupted travel and affected countries including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, with Dubai International Airport temporarily closing after drone debris damaged the facility.

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Golf was affected soon after. The Clutch Pro Tour suspended its MENA Series indefinitely. The HotelPlanner Tour also moved two UAE events that were originally scheduled for April. According to a Golf Business News report in March 2026, the tour said the changes were made because of “the ongoing situation in the Middle East” and “prioritising the safety of all members.”

Several LIV Golf players were also left in Dubai when airspace was closed. Some reportedly needed a private chartered jet to leave the region and reach Hong Kong for their next event.

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Tommy Fleetwood, who has lived in Dubai since 2022, also spoke about the situation at The Players Championship. He said his family was safe but admitted, “it’s been a strange time.”

This is the context the DP World Tour is dealing with as it tries to reassure its players. Unlike the HotelPlanner Tour, which moved its UAE events after the conflict began, the DP World Tour has not announced any changes.

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For now, the season-ending Play-offs remain scheduled for Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Abu Dhabi Championship is set to take place at Yas Links, followed by the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

These are major events for the DP World Tour. They are the final tournaments of the season and bring the Race to Dubai race to an end. Rory McIlroy, last year’s champion, is also expected to be in the field alongside several Ryder Cup players. Moving or canceling the events this close to November would create major logistical and financial problems for the tour.

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As things stand, the DP World Tour’s position is clear: there are no changes to the schedule, but officials are watching developments closely. The next two months could determine whether Abu Dhabi and Dubai host the tour’s biggest events of the year as planned. For players, the regional situation is now another issue to follow as they enter the final stretch of the Race to Dubai.