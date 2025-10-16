DP World Tour Pro Admits the Tough Aftermath of ADHD Diagnosis: ‘I Forget Everything’

Standing over a par putt to save his tour card, Marco Penge’s body was shaking. The pressure wasn’t about the moment. He was also carrying the weight of an undiagnosed condition that made every day feel like chaos. Six months later, Penge received an explanation in the form of a medical term: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The 27-year-old English golfer opened up about his ADHD diagnosis during a recent appearance on the Life on Tour Podcast. The episode, filmed ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, featured Penge alongside hosts George Harper Jr. and John E. Morgan.

“I have ADHD which I found out during last year and you know time is not I’m useless with time. I forget everything,” Penge admitted on the podcast. His wife Sophie had warned the hosts about this trait beforehand. When Harper mentioned asking Sophie what annoys her most, her answer was simple, “He’s always forgetting something.”

Penge didn’t shy away from the truth. “I’m terrible. Honestly, I’m terrible. As far as I was here on time, you’re lucky,” he said. The diagnosis came in June 2025, during what would have been the lowest point of his career.

The DP World Tour had suspended him for three months after he placed small bets on golf majors and the Ryder Cup between 2022 and 2023. The average stake was just £24. However, the suspension gave him time to seek the medical help he needed.

During those months away, Penge underwent a doctor’s assessment. That’s when he learned about his ADHD. The diagnosis explained a lot about his struggles on tour.

“When you have ADHD, you overthink,” Penge explained. “And if I can have structure, that stops me from overthinking.” Without structure, his mind races constantly. “I really struggle to switch off. It’s always like need to get better, need to get better, need to do this, need to do that.”

On the fairway, he finds a rare calm. “That’s the one time I feel at ease cuz like I don’t have outside noise,” he said.

The transformation after his diagnosis speaks for itself. Penge has won three DP World Tour titles in 2025. His world ranking jumped from 440th to 31st in just twelve months. But beyond rankings, Penge’s journey highlights a more personal victory: the impact of mental health awareness in professional golf.

Golf’s growing conversation about ADHD and mental health

Penge’s openness reflects a broader shift happening across professional golf. Fellow English golfer Charley Hull revealed her “severe” ADHD diagnosis in July 2023. She’s described the condition as a “secret weapon” that helps her hyperfocus. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has also been public about having ADHD and anxiety.

Research shows ADHD affects 7-8% of elite athletes. That’s higher than the general population rate of 5-7%. Physical activity naturally increases dopamine in the brain. ADHD brains are deficient in dopamine. This explains why athletes with ADHD often find sports provide temporary symptom relief.

The DP World Tour launched the Mental Fitness Zone in January 2024. The facility features sleep pods, mindfulness spaces, and consultations with mental health professionals. Dr. Phil Hopley serves as the Mental Fitness Coach.

The tragic death of PGA Tour player Grayson Murray by suicide in May 2024 accelerated the conversation. Murray had been open about his struggles with anxiety, depression, and alcoholism. His parents established the Grayson Murray Foundation in January 2025.

For Penge, understanding his ADHD has become a competitive advantage. Structure keeps the overthinking at bay. His team manages the details. Most importantly, he has shown that proper diagnosis and support can transform a career from near collapse to major championship qualification.