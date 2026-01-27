DP World Tour Pro Punished for Failing Doping Test With Lengthy Suspension Verdict

Gavin Green’s season took an abrupt turn after he was caught violating the anti-doping policy. Notably, the DP World Tour imposed a ban. What began as a routine effort to manage a medical condition has now become a cautionary tale for players relying on over-the-counter remedies.

The Malaysian golfer received a 3-month suspension after testing positive for a prohibited substance. This substance is found in a herbal supplement legally sold in parts of Asia. The European Tour Group, which oversees the tour’s anti-doping framework, determined that the product violated World Anti-Doping Agency standards.

Although Gavin Green took it for therapeutic reasons, he will face the repercussions. The tour’s Anti-Doping Policy strictly prohibits contaminated supplements, urging players to verify products via certified lists like NSF International’s. Herbal remedies pose high risks due to undeclared prohibited substances.

The ban, which began on December 5, 2025, sidelines Green from early-season events. Thus, he could only return on the tour from March 5, 2026. This will affect his standing and earnings.

“Green has cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted the suspension. The Tour will have no further comment on the suspension at this time,” said an official statement by the DP World Tour.

The incident occurred at the 2025 Danish Golf Championship. The 33-year-old finished T40 alongside Jeremy Paul and others. However, the tour disqualified him from the event, where Marco Penge took home his 2nd DP World Tour title. There’s no official statement given by the Malaysian golfer.

Gavin Green has exceptional golfing skills. He was the first from his country to ever top the Asian Order of Merit. His only win on the professional circuit came in 2017 on the Asian Tour at the Taiwan Masters. This was also the year he topped the Order of Merit to qualify for the DP World Tour. Since then, he has been playing regularly on the tour.

In 2025, Green had 30 starts and made the cut in 14 of them. With a stroke average of 71.94 and 316.4 Race to Dubai points, he won €196,483.43 in official money. While he didn’t win any event, his closest finish was at the 2025 Singapore Classic. After 3 rounds, he finished 9-under 207 to finish T20.

With a return expected around March, Green’s case adds to a list of reminders about the risks tied to unverified supplements and the strict liability players face under professional golf’s regulatory system. But while fans won’t see a DP World Tour regular on the golf course, someone who hasn’t played any event since 2023, except for the 2025 Spanish Open, is making a comeback as the tour advances to Bahrain for the 2026 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.

Sergio Garcia makes a comeback to the PGA Tour

Garcia joined LIV Golf in 2022 and resigned his membership in May 2023 to avoid paying any fine for participating in a conflicting event. He even criticized the DP World Tour for the fines. In fact, he was the only one who didn’t pay the fines for the first 17 golfers sanctioned by the tour. However, he submitted an application to return to the tour in late 2024. He was eyeing eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Although he didn’t get to play the 2025 Ryder Cup, many media outlets have now confirmed that Sergio Garcia has settled his fines. Once he faced the consequences, he was classed as a Category One member for 2025. The Category One band is for winners of the Race to Dubai from 2017 to 2024, and recent major champions, which covers his 2017 Masters win and past Order of Merit status.

While he paid the fines, the Spaniard didn’t play enough events in 2025 to retain his DP World Tour membership. He received a sponsor invitation to play at the 2026 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. He is one of four LIV players teeing it up in Bahrain, alongside defending champion Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, and Patrick Reed, who is coming off a win at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Sergio Garcia’s return adds a fresh storyline to the DP World Tour’s Bahrain stop. It shows how accountability and compliance can reopen doors even after a long and public split from the circuit. At the same time, Gavin Green’s suspension stands as a reminder that every player, whether returning or sidelined, remains bound by the same strict standards that govern professional golf.