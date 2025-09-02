DP World Tour Pro Sends Strong Message to Rory McIlroy & Co. After Ryder Cup Snub Broke Him Down

The math is simple. Finish in the top 6 of the Ryder Cup standings, and get automatically selected, or your fate is in the hands of the captain. For those not chosen, it’s the end of a dream after two years of hard work. That’s exactly what happened to the DP World Tour pro who was in strong contention to make the team, but ultimately failed to secure a spot. After the heartbreaking call from the captain, Luke Donald, the golfer, shared a strong message for the team.

Matt Wallace, who was placed 12th on the Ryder Cup standings, was left hanging as the captain chose 11 above him, plus Jon Rahm, as the team that’ll be representing Europe. Despite the snub, Wallace congratulated the golfers who made the final cut and revealed that he’ll be watching and supporting them from afar. “Big congratulations and best of luck to Europe’s Ryder Cup team heading for Bethpage. I’ll be watching and supporting, and know the boys can bring the trophy home,” wrote the Englishman. Wallace, despite struggling at the beginning with five missed cuts, made his way up with improved performance. The 35-year-old achieved, T3 finish at the 3M Open, and at the most recent Omega European Masters, recorded a runner-up finish. But all his effort was in vain, and he knew it as he got emotional after not winning the European Masters.

After the loss, he said, “It’s been a hard couple of weeks, probably more emotionally than physically [with] wanting to show myself and try to get into the Ryder Cup team when it means so much to you.” Even with tears in his eyes, he gave a strong message, saying, “I’ll never give up on the Ryder Cup.” After losing to Thirston Lawrence by two strokes, the golfer was in tears knowing his fate. Being the 2024 winner, Wallace knew his chances would shoot up if he could clinch the title.

Wallace shared, “Wentworth – my favourite golf tournament. My home. I look forward to seeing you all there.” The Englishman was placed T12 at the BMW PGA Championship last year, and will be looking forward to clinching his first title of the 2025 schedule. While Wallace has accepted his fate, there was another golfer who was in strong contention but was still left out of the team despite his wins.

Despite multiple wins, Marco Penge was snubbed in favor of another Englishman

Before the final list was announced, Marco Penge had talked about his hope of making the cut. He’d said, “It’s up to Luke [Donald] and the vice-captains, and it’s just great to be in the conversation to be honest. At the start of the year, I was nowhere near thinking about the Ryder Cup, and if I don’t get in, I would have only just missed out, so there’s a lot of confidence to take from that.” Penge, with two wins at the DP World Tour and multiple top-5 finishes on both DPWT and the PGA Tour, was in strong contention. He has showcased pure dominance with his form and was even runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open. But Donald chose to pick Matt Fitzpatrick over him, considering his experience of being in the Ryder Cup three times.

However, according to him, he did everything he could to be on the team. As he further added, “Finishing sixth last week and an eighth this week. I feel like I’ve done as much as I possibly can, and whether it’s too late, whether I’ve started playing really well too late, I don’t know.” For context, in his past three events, he has recorded a victory, a T6, and a T8 finish. Regardless, he would have to wait until 2027 to get called in for the team.

It will be a tough pill to swallow for the two Englishmen, who showcased great form this entire season. Do you agree with the decision of Luke Donald? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.