DP World Tour Star Clinches Masters Spot Despite Facing Harsh Setback at $1.5M Tournament

A young DP World Tour pro turned a high-stakes week into a statement win. It had only been a week since Casey Jarvis won his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open. He was emotional after the win, but more happiness has knocked on his door this time at the $1.5 million Investec South African Open Championship 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He will now be heading to the Augusta National in April to play the 2026 Masters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“22 year old South African Casey Jarvis shoots rounds of 67, 68, 64 and 67 to win the Investec South African Open and qualify for the Masters and The Open Championship. He claimed his maiden DP World Tour win last week and now he’s heading to Augusta. Awesome 🇿🇦,” Flushing It wrote in an X post.

The 2x DP World Tour winner’s game was consistent from the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He opened with a 3-under 67, which included 5 birdies and 2 bogeys. Then in Round 2, he hit 3 birdies and a bogey.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Best of the 4 was his Round 3.

It was a bogeyless round, featuring 6 birdies. These came on holes 2, 8, 9, 11, 12, and 17. He followed it with a 4 birdies 1 bogey Round 4 to win with a comfortable 3 stroke margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This victory earned him the winner’s paycheck of $255,000 and a good amount of OWGR and Race to Dubai points. In fact, he is now 3rd in the Race to Dubai standings after Patrick Reed and Jayden Schaper. But what’s more important is that this win made him eligible to play the Masters and the Open Championship.

These invites come because of updated eligibility criteria at both events.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2025, Augusta National decided to invite winners of six national open events to the Masters.

“The Masters Tournament has long recognized the significance of having international representation among its invitees,” stated Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

These six events include the Genesis Scottish Open, Open de España, Australian Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, and South African Open Championship. Since Casey Jarvis won the 2026 South African Open Championship, he has become eligible under the updated criteria.

When Augusta National announced its plan to invite national open winners, the Open Championship followed suit. He can now play both majors in 2026. However, this journey was not at all easy for him to achieve.

In fact, he faced several weather hiccups during the event that could have broken his rhythm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspended play affected Casey Jarvis’ game

Just when Round 4 at the 2026 South African Open Championship was to end, thunder halted play.

“Well, I’m pretty sure I heard the thunder, Dale. And where there’s thunder, there is nearly always lightning as well. I think we are going to have a break in play,” the commentator noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Casey Jarvis was leading the scoreboard at the time of suspension, the halt could have affected his rhythm or helped the close follow-ups to rethink their strategy to get past the South African golfer. However, the 2026 Kenya Open winner held his nerve, as he was already accustomed to something similar.

During the last round at the 2026 Kenya Open, lightning suspended play, and it was Jarvis at the top at that time, too.

He won at the Karen Country Club, and now he did the same at the Stellenbosch Gold Club.

Handling another weather disruption with calm reflects how Casey Jarvis has become accustomed to pressure-filled moments. That resilience he developed will now help him make his mark at Augusta National and Royal Birkdale.