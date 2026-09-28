DP World Tour’s £3.3M Profit Hides Troubling £64M Loss as PGA TOUR Support Masks Financial Strain

The DP World Tour’s 2025 accounts mask a financial crisis. On the surface, the tour’s headline figure looks reassuring: a £3.3 million profit before tax. But according to golf commentator Golf Lover UK (@GolfloverUK), that number masks a much more worrying financial picture. Once a major accounting gain is stripped out, the Tour’s underlying finances appear significantly weaker.

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Golf Lover UK shared his analysis in a detailed thread on X on September 29, 2026. Describing himself as a lover of the DP World Tour, he said he was “very worried” by what the accounts reveal. His central argument is that the £3.3 million profit was largely driven by a £67.6 million accounting gain related to the Tour’s PGA TOUR derivative. Without that one-off gain, he calculates that the DP World Tour would have recorded a loss of roughly £64 million in 2025. These figures reflect his reading of the Tour’s filed accounts and have not been independently verified.

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A partnership built to protect the Tour

To understand why the figures matter, it is important to look at the relationship behind them. The DP World Tour and PGA TOUR have been strategic partners since 2020, with the alliance expanded in 2022 and currently running through 2035. The partnership was established partly to strengthen European golf as the sport faced the challenge posed by LIV Golf.

Under the agreement, the PGA TOUR provides financial support for DP World Tour prize funds, while the leading DP World Tour players earn PGA TOUR cards. The PGA TOUR has also acquired a stake in European Tour Productions, the Tour’s media and production business.

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That support became particularly significant in 2025, when the DP World Tour offered a record $153 million prize fund. The latest accounts, however, raise questions about how much of the Tour’s underlying business is being supported by that partnership rather than by its own earnings.

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The numbers behind the headline

Golf Lover UK points to several figures that illustrate the scale of the issue. The Tour recorded an operating loss of £64.5 million in 2025, compared with £27.6 million the previous year. Its EBITDA loss also widened sharply, reaching £54.5 million from £18.1 million in 2024.

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At the same time, revenue declined. Excluding the Ryder Cup, revenue fell 12%, i.e., from £347.3 million to £305.8 million. Television and media income was particularly affected, dropping 31% from £109.7 million to £75.3 million.

Despite the fall in revenue, costs moved in the opposite direction, rising 7% to £400.9 million. In simple terms, the Tour was bringing in less money while spending more.

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Where the PGA Tour money comes in

That is where the PGA Tour’s Annual Investment Payment becomes important. According to the analysis, the payment increased to £58.8 million in 2025—more than the Tour’s entire EBITDA loss for the year.

The cash position initially appears more encouraging, with £83.5 million reported at year-end. However, Golf Lover UK argues that this figure needs context. Day-to-day operations used £33.6 million of cash, while £62.1 million in annual investment payments and early ticket sales for the 2027 Ryder Cup supported the increase in the overall balance.

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That means the stronger cash position did not simply come from the Tour generating cash through its normal operations. A significant portion came from external support and one-off timing factors.

The price of that support

The financial relationship also comes with a longer-term trade-off. The PGA Tour currently owns 15% of the Tour’s media and production arm, with that stake scheduled to rise to 40% by the end of 2027.

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Guaranteed prize-fund support is due to end in 2027. The accounts reportedly state that discussions about what comes next remain non-binding, with no replacement agreement yet finalized.

That makes the current financial dependence particularly significant. Golf Lover UK argues that the record prize fund is being supported largely by PGA TOUR funding in exchange for an increasing ownership interest, rather than being financed by the DP World Tour’s own underlying profitability.

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Why 2027 matters

Those factors lead to the central concern in the analysis: what happens when the current guaranteed support runs out?

Golf Lover UK argues that the present arrangement “cannot be sustainable,” pointing to recent cost-cutting measures at the PGA TOUR and questioning what could happen if its main financial backer reduces spending. He also argues that the current strategy is not delivering the financial stability the DP World Tour needs and describes the Tour’s future as “a huge cause for concern.”

His analysis ultimately puts the spotlight on 2027. The DP World Tour currently has significant financial support from the PGA TOUR, but that support is not guaranteed indefinitely. With the existing arrangement approaching a key deadline and no replacement deal agreed, the Tour will need to address the gap between its operating costs and internally generated revenue.

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For now, the £3.3 million pre-tax profit provides a positive headline. But once the large accounting gain is separated from the underlying results, the accounts present a much more complicated picture—one in which the DP World Tour remains heavily reliant on external support and faces a significant financial question when that support changes.