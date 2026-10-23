DP World Tour’s Ultimatum Claims Three LIV Golf Pros in One Day as Tensions Escalate

The DP World Tour’s hardening stance on LIV Golf is beginning to reshape the landscape ahead of the breakaway league’s proposed 2027 relaunch. On October 23, Branden Grace and Ian Poulter announced their departures from LIV, while Lucas Herbert was reportedly heading to the European circuit next season. The developments put fresh pressure on LIV as it works to secure player commitments and finalize its restructuring plans.

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Their announcements come days after DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings gave LIV golfers an ultimatum that put their membership status on the line.

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“Players need to make a choice,” Kinnings said.

He added that the tour had rules and regulations designed to protect the circuit and that players unwilling to comply should not seek membership.

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The position marks a tougher approach than the conditional arrangements previously available. Earlier in 2026, eight players settled outstanding fines and agreed to additional DP World Tour appearances to retain their membership.

Thus, golfers planning to join LIV 2.0 cannot expect to retain DP World Tour membership as a fallback. This also means giving up any hope of making the Ryder Cup team.

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The deadlines are also approaching. October 25 is the reported deadline for existing players to commit to LIV’s proposed relaunch. The DP World Tour’s separate membership application deadline for the following season is November 16.

Branden Grace’s departure represents a significant homecoming for a player who was one of LIV Golf’s first signings in 2022.

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Golf Monthly reported that the South African has confirmed that he will leave LIV and return to the DP World Tour next season. A nine-time winner on the European circuit, Grace made his intentions clear in comments that emphasized his connection to the tour.

“Returning to the DP World Tour feels like coming home,” Grace said.

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He pointed to his breakthrough 2012 season and his victory at the Investec South African Open in front of home fans as two of the proudest moments of his career.

Grace also stressed that he intends to compete, not simply return for sentimental reasons.

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“I am hungrier than ever to compete and write the next chapter of my career on the global stage,” he said.

His exit is notable given his standing within LIV. Grace earned about $38 million during his time in the league. He ranks 10th on LIV’s earnings list.

“My time on the LIV Tour was a memorable chapter, especially getting to travel the world and compete alongside some of my closest friends in the game,” Grace said.

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His departure also follows that of Louis Oosthuizen, his Southern Guards captain.

Another golfer to leave the league is Lucas Herbert. He represents a different kind of loss for LIV, given his form and potential to contribute to the European circuit.

According to a post by Flushing It Golf on X, the Australian has confirmed that he will leave LIV. The Australian golfer won twice on LIV Golf this season. He also carded a historic round of 62 at Royal Birkdale on his way to a tied-sixth finish at The Open.

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Herbert’s reported departure is therefore particularly significant from a competitive standpoint.

This marks a shift from his previously expressed preference to remain with LIV. In August, he acknowledged discussions about a possible PGA Tour return.

“If LIV were to go away and you’ve got nowhere to play, I think ultimately you need somewhere to play as a professional golfer,” Herbert said at the time.

However, he said that he would prefer to stay with LIV if that remained an option.

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The situation has changed a lot since then. In August, LIV Golf still had time, which is why many golfers were backing the league. Its future is uncertain now. It could get $300 million in funding, but only if the league has enough players to continue. But that seems difficult given the ongoing departures of several professionals.

Like Branden Grace, Ian Poulter announced he was leaving.

“I wanted everyone to hear it direct from me that I have decided to not move forward with being part of LIV 2.0,” the Englishman wrote on Instagram. “Needless to say, it was a tough decision and one I thought about and discussed at length with my family and team.”

The 50-year-old explained that his decision came down to his priorities at this stage of his life and career.

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He became one of LIV’s most recognizable figures and, alongside Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, a leader of Majesticks GC. That’s exactly what Poulter said he will be forever proud of. His departure removes an established personality from the league’s original identity as it attempts to build its next iteration.

Unlike Grace, however, Poulter has not confirmed a full-time return to the DP World Tour. His stated plans center on senior golf, family, and other interests.

His eligibility situation also requires care. Poulter and Westwood settled their outstanding DP World Tour fines in June. But associated suspensions were still expected to affect their access to play.

They add to a growing list of names who have already parted ways with the rebel league. Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and others have already bid farewell. Similarly, many others, including David Puig, Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III, and Adrian Meronk, have publicly shown interest in switching to the DP World Tour.

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The departures come at a sensitive time for LIV. The league is working to secure the players and financial backing needed for its proposed 2027 operation.

One condition outlined in the restructuring agreement is securing new player contracts consistent with the LIV 2.0 business plan. Public reporting does not specify which players, or how many, must sign for the proposed transaction to proceed.

Nevertheless, each exit adds another consideration as LIV assembles its next roster.