Funny how quickly things can change when money is involved. Not long ago, the DP World Tour was taking a hard line against LIV Golf players, hitting them with heavy fines and suspensions. Henrik Stenson even gave up his DP World Tour membership in 2023 after the tour was allowed to punish players who joined LIV. A year later, Ian Poulter reportedly missed out on an invitation to the Dunhill Links Championship because of unpaid fines said to exceed £1 million.

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Now look at the mood. One fan reacted to the latest deal like this: “It’s not inexplicable! DPWT is desperate for anyone with a semblance of a name, or up-and-coming talent. I’m personally excited to watch a more competitive DPWT.”

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Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton had to fight their fines on appeal in 2024 to keep their memberships. Yet nine former LIV players now hold invitation deals for 2027, and one of them is 22-year-old Michael La Sasso.

According to Monday Q Info, Michael LaSasso may have benefited more from joining LIV Golf than any other player. The account pointed out that LaSasso played 12 LIV events but struggled to make an impact. He finished close to the bottom of the leaderboard in four tournaments, placed T31 or worse in 10 of them in fields of 57 players, and failed to record a single top-10 finish. Despite those results, he is now among the former LIV players who have signed an agreement to compete on the DP World Tour in 2027.

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La Sasso is the 2025 NCAA champion who won LIV’s final event in Indianapolis in August. He finished 18 under, one shot clear of Rahm, and took home $2,020,000. Despite winning LIV’s final event in August, LaSasso struggled in most LIV tour events and failed to earn a DP World Tour card through Q-School.

The invitation agreements do not require LaSasso to earn a card through Q-School, though financial terms were not disclosed

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He did get an invite to the BMW Australian PGA Championship (November 26-29) from the Australasian Tour. He remains suspended on the PGA Tour until the end of August 2027.

Nine former LIV Golf players have signed agreements with the DP World Tour to compete in selected events during the 2027 season. The players include Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Lucas Herbert, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson, Carlos Ortiz, Thomas Pieters, Michael La Sasso and Abraham Ancer. These agreements will allow them to receive invitations to a limited number of tournaments, rather than giving them unrestricted full-time membership. Their invitations will begin with the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship and will not include Rolex Series events. The tour says they are meant to protect spots for existing members. Winning an event would earn full Membership.

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Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, has secured a different route back. He has joined the DP World Tour as a Category 1 member for 2027. His 2024 US Open victory at Pinehurst earned him a five-year exemption that allowed him to claim membership. This status gives him access to any DP World Tour event he chooses to enter, subject to the usual entry requirements. Unlike the nine players signing invitation agreements, DeChambeau will have a much wider choice of tournaments.

The answer looks like survival. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund said in April it would stop funding LIV after this season, and the league’s next version collapsed when its few remaining stars missed a signing deadline.

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The DP World Tour has its own money problem. Sports Business Journal reportedly put its 2025 pre-tax profit at just over $4 million. Without about $77 million from the PGA Tour, it would have lost money. Star power also helps ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

Fans Can’t Agree If This Is Smart Business Or a Joke

The reactions split fast. One fan argued: “Anyone who didn’t take the money missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime payday. Miss me with the moral preening.” Monday Q Info replied: “I’ve always understood why players took it.”

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Another asked: “Any idea what the criteria was for those nine guys to be chosen?”

A third doubted the exemptions: “LaSasso will be at the bottom of the pile for sponsor invites. A lot of people will have to turn them down before he gets a start.”

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Monday Q Info shot back: “Nope. He’s getting them. As far as I know it’s a done deal.”

The last fan defended the tour: “There are players on the PGAT that got the same exemptions. Can’t be choosy here. However, your stats are all accurate and this is true. But Exhibit A: Max Homa. Exhibit B: Jordan Spieth.”

No selection criteria have been made public so far. Loyal members like Joost Luiten and Eddie Pepperell have already criticized handing ex-LIV players invites without requalifying.

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If the star names fill grandstands, the tour looks smart. If invites go to players who could not earn a card, those who stayed loyal will wonder what loyalty was worth.