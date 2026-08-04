‘Drastically Better’: Presidents Cup Outfit Reveal Triggers Unflattering Ryder Cup Comparisons

Presidents Cup outfits for Scottie Scheffler and Co. are already here, and golf fans wasted no time sizing them up against Ralph Lauren’s Ryder Cup work. Today, the Presidents Cup and Summit Golf Brands unveiled the uniforms for both teams, with competition at Medinah Country Club set for September 24-27, following two practice days on September 22-23, and rosters yet to be finalized. B. Draddy and Zero Restriction handled the exclusive design work, and the early verdict from the golf world was not close.

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Uniform reveals carry real weight in team golf. Unlike the individual PGA Tour, where players dress themselves, the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup are the two events where golfers give that up entirely for a shared look, and fans have turned the reveal into its own pre-tournament ritual every two years.

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“They understand what our players need—gear that looks great, performs at the highest level and gives our guys the confidence to go out and play their best golf,” said Brandt Snedeker, 2026 U.S. Team Captain.

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International Team captain Geoff Ogilvy echoed similar sentiments.

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“One of the greatest privileges of being International Team Captain is finding ways to unite 12 players from different countries, backgrounds and cultures,” he said. “Designing the team uniforms is a unique opportunity to help foster that connection.”

Besides golfers, B. Draddy and Zero Restriction designed outfits for captains, caddies, and staff, too. There are outfits available for all seven days of the week of the biennial event. But that’s not the end of it because everyone will also have access to various off-course events and weather-related attire.

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B. Draddy has designed polos and layers for them. These include cashmere sweaters, sport vests, crewnecks and quarter zips. On the other hand, Zero Restriction will provide outerwear, including windproof vests and waterproof rain suits.

Team US’s outfits feature the traditional red, white, and blue palette, while the International Team will have a combination of black and gold.

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Billy Draddy, founder of B. Draddy, said that it was a “real honor to outfit these teams.” This isn’t the first time he got that honor, though. The same team designed the outfits in 2024. That collection was also praised for its no-fuss looks. Back then, the US team wore classic navy, red, and white looks. International Team, similar to this year, had black, yellow, and shield imagery.

As soon as the outfits were revealed on social media, fans showered them with immense support. Many compared the looks with what Ralph Lauren has offered for the Ryder Cup.

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Fans love Presidents Cup looks

Golf fans praised the Presidents Cup outfits for their sharp, well-tailored appearance. Many even drew comparisons with the Ryder Cup outfits. “Take notes @RyderCupUSA,” one fan wrote, while the other said, “these look so crispy and better than anything Ralph Lauren has put us in recently.”

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Both are team-based events, which calls for baseline comparison, with the Presidents Cup earning praise. Ralph Lauren has been designing Team USA’s attire for the Ryder Cup for several years now. In 2025, the brand designed its outfits for the seventh time. Besides the squad’s playing uniform, Ralph Lauren also created outerwear and tailored suits for the opening ceremony and welcome dinner. They also designed attire for all caddies, spouses, and partners of the US team.

While most of the outfits were good enough, like the clean, no-stripes Saturday outfit, some of them were not. The Athletic’s Hannah Vanbiber called the Monday practice polo the week’s worst look, comparing its busy red-white-and-navy brushstroke pattern to ‘doctor’s office art from the 1980s’ or ‘a third-grader’s paint project.’ Friday’s uniform ran into similar criticism, mixing thick block stripes with varying widths that many fans found cluttered next to the rest of the week’s cleaner looks.

Fans made the comparison directly. One wrote, “Drastically better than what polo put out for the Ryder Cup,” a jab that came up again and again in the replies, with several golf fans making the same call between the two collections.

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B. Draddy also received plenty of praise. One fan declared, “@BDraddy best team uniforms in the game.” The brand’s understated, country-club-inspired aesthetic clearly resonated with viewers.

And for some fans, there was no need for a lengthy explanation. One reaction simply read, “damn that looks good.” It may have been brief, but it summed up the response to the coordinated color palettes and restrained presentation. It’s not just Team USA; the attire for the International Team is equally good.

With six weeks until the Presidents Cup at Medinah, both teams already have the fanbase on their side, a head start Ralph Lauren will be looking to answer when Ryder Cup scripting talk starts up again.